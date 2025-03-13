The stage is set for the 11th edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, scheduled to take place on 25 March, at the Four Points by Sheraton in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

The ceremony will follow the FIFA World Cup Qualifier between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Zimbabwe’s Warriors, bringing together the country’s top footballers, administrators, and fans alike to celebrate excellence in Nigerian football.

One of the most anticipated categories is the King of the Pitch award, where Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman, Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen, and Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface will compete for the prestigious title.

In the Queen of the Pitch category, Bay FC forward Asisat Oshoala will go head-to-head with Paris FC goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and Atlético de Madrid Femenino forward Rasheedat Ajibade in what promises to be a closely contested race.

Special recognition

The organisers of the awards, led by President Shina Philips, have confirmed that this year’s event will not only honour the best footballers across 18 award categories but will also recognise two distinguished Nigerians for their outstanding contributions to sports development.

Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission, will be celebrated for his role in advancing Nigerian sports.

Having served as a consultant to the Sports Committee in the Federal House of Representatives, he played a key role in drafting the National Sports Commission bill before going on to serve as the second Vice-President of the Nigeria Football Federation from 2014 to 2022.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Also receiving special recognition is retired Assistant Inspector General Garba Baba Umar, who has been instrumental in ensuring security at major football events, including the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa and the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens.

As Security Adviser to the Nigeria Football Federation, he has overseen security arrangements at stadiums across the country during national team matches.

Keen contests

Beyond the highly coveted King and Queen of the Pitch titles, several other categories will generate intense competition.

The Striker of the Year award will be a battle between Lookman, Osimhen, and Boniface, while the Football Friendly Governor of the Year award will be contested by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno, and former Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, who served from 2016 to 2024.

The Best Corporate Sponsor of Football award will see GTI Financial, MTN Nigeria, and Bet9ja Limited competing for recognition.

The awards will also celebrate excellence in various other categories, including Goalkeeper of the Year, Defender of the Year, Midfielder of the Year, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, the Sam Okwaraji Award for Commitment to Nigerian Football, the Sportsmanship Award, State with the Best Grassroots Football Development Programme, Football Pitch of the Year, and Football Journalist of the Year.

The nominees for the 11th edition were officially unveiled on 20 February in Lagos, setting the stage for an evening of recognition and celebration.

Since its inception in 2013, the Nigeria Pitch Awards has remained a significant platform for honouring footballers and stakeholders who have contributed to the growth of the sport in the country.

Mr Philips expressed his appreciation to the President and leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation for their unwavering support and partnership in making the awards a symbol of excellence in Nigerian football.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

