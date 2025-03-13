A bill to establish the National Council for Traditional Rulers, formalising their roles and recognition, has passed its second reading in the Senate.

The bill’s general principles were presented on Thursday by Simon Lalong (APC-Plateau South), its sponsor.

The debate elicited concerns from lawmakers, particularly regarding potential conflicts of responsibility with elected political officers at local government councils.

Mr Lalong, former governor of Plateau State, explained that the bill was first introduced on 8 October, 2024.

He highlighted that before the 1914 amalgamation of the Northern and Southern Protectorates and the Colony of Lagos, traditional authorities were highly influential in Nigerian governance.

He said the traditional rulers were custodians of culture, tradition, values, and religion, and played crucial roles in managing communal conflicts, commerce, and industry through trade with other kingdoms.

Mr Lalong said between 1910 and 1960, Nigerian traditional rulers had significant authority.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Under the British colonial “indirect rule” system, they functioned as the executive, legislature, and judiciary.

“This continued during the First Republic as members of the regional houses of chiefs.

“However, subsequent military regimes, starting with General Aguiyi Ironsi’s unitary government in 1966, stripped traditional rulers of their powers, redistributing them between federal, state, and local governments.

“While the 1979 constitution somewhat restored the role of traditional institutions, the 1999 constitution relegated them to the background.”

Mr Lalong noted the absence of a legal framework to guide the operations of traditional rulers, in spite of their

The lawmaker emphasised the important non-kinetic role traditional rulers play in tackling security challenges, citing their education and insight into national issues.

He urged senators to support the bill’s second reading.

During discussions, some senators expressed concerns about potential overlaps with government functions and recommended clarifying the role of traditional rulers.

READ ALSO: Senate to meet service chiefs over rising insecurity

Senate President Godswill Akpabio agreed that the bill should outline traditional rulers’ functions more clearly and called for a public hearing to gather input from other stakeholders.

The bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Establishment for further consideration and would be presented for a third reading in four weeks.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

