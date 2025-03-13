Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has said that he is ready to work with Peter Obi to provide good governance to Nigerians.

Mr Mohammed stated this in Bauchi on Thursday when Mr Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, paid him a ‘consultation visit’ at the state’s Presidential Lodge.

According to him, the visit, which also centred on how he and Mr Obi could work closely together to address poverty and criminality, transcended political, religious or tribal lines.

“We discussed state by state challenges and I feel highly appreciative of what he is doing as the leader of the opposition because whether we like it or not, he is the leader of the opposition, now, in Nigeria.

“I want to say at this level, not to make some of those doubting Thomases and mischievous minds to pre-empt what we are doing, that I’m ready to work with Peter Obi.

“We will make sure we come together, close ranks, bring good governance to the country, give vibrant opposition with knowledge, timelines, visions in such a manner that we will rescue and recover our country.

“Our coming together is a message and the message is going to resonate because all our colleagues, the PDP governors, are behind this kind of journey because it is a transcendental one.

“We are coming together to work together irrespective of party, region, religion or any other thing,” said Mr Mohammed.

In his remarks, Mr Obi said he decided to visit Governor Mohammed to discuss Nigeria’s issues and consult him, being the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum and a critical stakeholder in Nigeria’s politics today.

“It’s just a consultation and discussion meeting that will continue to go on as we talk about the future of this country.

“We have to discuss issues happening in the North. I have told the governor today that the North is a critical component if we are going to get it right in this country.

“There is poverty in Nigeria. We have to deal with the issue of poverty and until you solve poverty, then you can talk about criminality,” he said.

Mr Obi added that the country needed to invest hugely in critical areas to put people out of poverty so as to reduce criminality in the society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Obi was in a closed-door meeting with Governor Mohammed for more than three hours before addressing the press.

(NAN)

