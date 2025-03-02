Nigerian striker Victor Olatunji delivered another match-winning performance for Sparta Prague, coming off the bench to score the decisive goal in their 2-1 victory over Sigma Olomouc in a Chance Liga clash on Saturday.

Olatunji’s goal, which came in the 87th minute, took his tally to seven goals for the season in the Czech Republic’s top flight.

The victory lifted Sparta Prague to second place in the league, 10 points behind leaders Slavia Prague, who have a game in hand.

Sparta Prague had taken the lead in the 25th minute through Jan Kuchta, who converted a close-range effort from a corner.

However, Sigma Olomouc responded 12 minutes later, with Filip Zorvan finishing off a brilliant team move to bring the score level to 1-1.

With the match hanging in the balance, Sparta Prague’s head coach, Tomas Janotka, called on Olatunji to replace Albion Rrahmani in the 61st minute.

The Nigerian forward had an early chance, but his first effort flew wide of the target.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

However, Olatunji made no mistake in the 87th minute. He latched onto a long pass from Jaroslav Zeleny, before coolly slotting the ball past Sigma Olomouc’s goalkeeper, Jan Koutny, to seal the win for Sparta Prague.

With Saturday’s effort, the Olatunji has now scored in back-to-back games for the Czech Chance League defending champions.

The Nigerian striker had also scored a goal to seal Sparta’s win last Tuesday in a Mol Cup game that ended 3 – 0.

In Saturday’s outing, Olatunji’s performance earned him a rating of 7.5 from Flashscore and he was named the player of the match for his crucial contribution.

Olatunji will have another chance to prove his mettle again when Sparta face Slavia in a highly anticipated Prague derby on 8 March.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

