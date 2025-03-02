Katsina State is marching forward towards becoming one of the foremost states in the country to achieve food security and economic stability. The good news around here is the recent launching of the Runbun Sauki initiative by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda. You may want to ask what this implies. Runbun Sauki is a store where goods, supplies or resources are stored in a large quantity. In Katsina, the initiative was birthed to sell essential commodities and food items at subsidised prices.

Of course, this initiative was inspired by a similar successful programme in Jigawa State. Recall, on Saturday, 5th October, 2024, Governor Radda was in Jigawa on the invitation of his colleague, Governor Umar Namadi to commission ‘Kantin Sauki shops’ which seek to address the rising cost of food.

Mr Radda openly remarked at the event, “As a government, we shall do everything possible to reduce the level of suffering among our people.” This is one statement with several meanings. A governor that cares about his people. A governor with vision to build a working system. A governor who does not tour around the countries or states for fun, but ensures good tidings are domesticated or replicated in his home state.

Fast forward to Thursday 10th October, 2024, the State Executive Council chaired by the governor convened her 10th Regular State Executive Council Meeting. There, the approval was given to establish 38 consumer shops in the 34 local government areas of the state. The governor in his wisdom then, dubbed the initiative ‘Runbun Sauki.’

You may be curious to know why the state has 34 local government areas, but 38 Runbun Sauki outlets would be built. The governor made it unambiguously clear that the State capital will receive two extra outlets, while Daura and Funtua will get an additional one each, bringing the total to 38. Look at the peculiarity of Katsina being the state capital and the high convergence of residents in the area, this is just the best bet to cater to people’s needs.

Even though the project is not where it plans to be, but there is the will to achieve greater targets. For now, operations would begin with seven centres. Three in Katsina, and two each in Daura and Funtua senatorial zones. While I am certain the rest of the local governments would be keeping an eye out for their outlets, let’s say this clearly; it is one step at a time.

Runbun Sauki is a promise by a visionary leader and will reach all. More importantly, the initiative has a broader plan to gradually cover all the 361 electoral wards. Isn’t that economic relief in its truest form!?

Now, these are what make the Runbun Sauki initiative entirely unique. The State Government would commence sales with a 10% subsidy for state government workers, local government employees and elderly persons. Aside from this, rice, flour, corn, spaghetti, among others, are basic commodities that will be available at the various sales points. These commodities would also be packaged in various sizes, from fifty to one kilogram.

However, there is a well-thought-out plan to make the purchase arrangement as seamless as apc. All eligible beneficiaries are expected to register online via (https://www.katsinarunbunsauki.com.ng/), where their status, bio data and bank details will be supplied and confirmed. Thereafter, full access to the commodities will be granted with a customized ATM for payment.

With the state tradition of agricultural practices and foods production, farmers would also tap into these opportunities through the supply of commodities and income generation. In a way, this project can be aptly described as succour for the vulnerable citizens. It will drive economic growth and development in the state. As a matter of fact, experts have reviewed the State Government’s huge investment in the project posited, “Vendors would realized nothing less than a turnover of N50 billion annually.”

This could not have come at a better time than now when there’s a food crisis in the country. To Radda, this is not about ensuring food security and economic development, but also creating a lifeline to families and individuals facing economic hardships, creating jobs and improving livelihoods in the communities.

From here, let me state that this development is in tandem with the policy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to boost agricultural productivity and provide affordable food to the growing populace.

Inferring from the title above again, Governor Radda is nothing but a promise keeper and in the real sense of it, he has set another milestone again. Katsina is blessed to have a talk-and-do governor. This is less than five months and the promise is already metamorphosing into visible achievements. Indeed, Katsinawa have chosen the right leader and under the individual roof, they’ll be proud reading this on their lips.

Runbun Sauki is here to stay. Wait no more, proceed to the portal, register without a dime and start buying at a subsidized rate. This is one of the futures Governor Radda promised to build. This is the progress the ruling party is synonymous with. Till another time when I shall be sharing with you another milestone courtesy of Governor Radda, I wish you the best in all endeavours. As expected, we won’t back down on delivering the ‘Building Your Future’ agenda.

Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed is the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Katsina State

