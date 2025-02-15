Three Nigerian players were in action in the Premier League clash involving Fulham FC and Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

At the end, Calvin Bassey’s first goal of the season proved decisive as Fulham clinched their first home league win of the year, defeating Nottingham Forest 2-1 at Craven Cottage.

The victory marked a significant boost for Fulham’s campaign, as they aim to consolidate their position in the Premier League.

Bassey’s winner came just after the hour mark, as he headed home to give Fulham a crucial three points.

Emile Smith Rowe had given Fulham the lead with a headed goal, but Chris Wood equalised for Forests before Bassey’s decisive strike.

Ola Aina was in action for Forest for 90 minutes but he was unable to save Nuno Espírito’s men from going down to their sixth league defeat in the current campaign.

Despite Saturday’s defeat, Nottingham Forest are still third on the log with 47 points from 25 games while Fulham have moved to the eighth position with 39 points from 25 matches also.

Other results

In other Premier League matches, Aston Villa’s top-six ambitions suffered a setback as they were held 1-1 by 10-man Ipswich at Villa Park.

Ipswich defender Axel Tuanzebe was sent off for a second yellow card, but the visitors took the lead through Liam Delap before Ollie Watkins equalised.

Bournemouth climbed to fifth in the table with a 3-1 win over south-coast rivals Southampton. Dango Ouattara and Ryan Christie gave Bournemouth a commanding lead, and although Kamaldeen Sulemana reduced the deficit off an assist from Paul Onuachu, Marcus Tavernier sealed the win for the Cherries.

At the Etihad, Manchester City thrashed Newcastle 4-0, with new signing Omar Marmoush scoring a stunning first-half hat-trick.

The €70million January signing from Eintracht Frankfurt struck three times in 14 minutes, and substitute James McAtee completed the rout.

Elsewhere, Mikel Merino’s brace secured a much-needed 2-0 win for Arsenal at lowly Leicester, cutting the gap to Premier League leaders Liverpool to four points.

Merino, deployed as a makeshift striker, scored goals of high quality to seal the win, which eased the pressure on Mikel Arteta’s side following a season-ending injury to top scorer Kai Havertz.

Wilfred Ndidi was in action for the Foxes for 85 minutes but the Gunners were simply unstoppable for the Nigerian international.

