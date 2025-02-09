It is less than a week to the local government election in Katsina State. Like clockwork, political parties have begun their familiar dance of consultations, votes canvassing, and strategic preparations in pursuit of victory at the polls. However, the winds seem to blow beautifully in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for some convincing reasons.

With Dikko Umaru Radda at the helm of affairs as first-term governor, and as a leader who inherited the APC-led state from Aminu Bello Masari’s eight-year tenure, the APC stands on firm foundation. More interestingly, former Governor Ibrahim Shema, who served two terms under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) following the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s administration, has since defected and emerged as a prominent APC stalwart in the state.

On political alignments, Mr Radda’s known association with the Yar’Adua camp adds another layer to this narrative. Ultimately, this strategic positioning of bigwigs has effectively stripped major opposition parties like PDP and SDP of several political heavyweights in the state.

Nevertheless, Nigerian elections often present unexpected turns. While Katsina prepares to elect 34 new local government chairmen on 15th February, history shows that ruling parties at the state level can face significant opposition in local government polls. Take a look at Lagos state, for instance. Despite being an APC stronghold since 1999, the 2021 LG elections saw fierce competition from PDP and other opposition parties in areas like Eti-Osa, Amuwo-Odofin, and Surulere.

Similarly, Kano State, another traditional APC bastion, witnessed robust opposition participation. The 2021 and 2023 elections featured strong competition from the Kano chapter of the Red Cap party—the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

However, the scenarios in Katsina appear to be peculiar, thanks to Governor Radda’s trackable achievements that have seemingly dampened the opposition’s hopes beyond redemption. His performance in less than two years has been nothing short of extraordinary, touching virtually every sector of governance in relatable manners.

In the crucial area of security, Mr Radda established the Katsina State Community Watch Corps (KSCWC). With 2,500 personnel complementing conventional security agencies through native intelligence. The initiative, according to reports, has yielded impressive results. The number of local government areas plagued by criminal activities has dropped from 24 local governments to about 12 LG. This, in part, fosters peace and boosts agricultural production.

The education sector has equally witnessed commendable changes. The recruitment of over 7,000 teachers has addressed staffing shortages and put expertise in building the future builders. Hold that with your left hand, the construction of 150 new junior and secondary schools – with 75 completed and 75 ongoing – showcases how Mr Radda is committed to expanding educational access to the most downtrodden. His investment of N120 billion in educational infrastructure, teacher training, and learning materials, coupled with transparency in governance, genuinely sets him apart.

In a state where farming is the lifeblood of its people, with 75-80% of the population engaged in agriculture, Governor Radda takes up the agricultural revolution with passion. His administration has touched the lives of 20,068 farmers through the strategic distribution of agricultural inputs and assets. The provision of 722 motorcycle knapsack sprayers to extension workers affirms that the governor is serious about modernizing farming practices.

Moreover, the construction of small earth dams in Dan Chaffa, Kankara, and Dandume, coupled with the sale of 20,000 metric tons of subsidized fertilizer to 350,000 farmers, showcases his understanding of grassroots needs. A step further to this, Governor Radda established the Katsina State Irrigation Development Authority.

When it comes to healthcare, the ‘Dan Amana’ actions speak louder than political rhetoric. The sponsorship of 41 medical students to Egypt isn’t just an investment in education – it’s an investment in the state’s wellness future. His recruitment drive brought 95 healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, midwives, medical scientists, and pharmacists, to address healthcare challenges in the state.

In the second quarter of 2023, the governor marked a giant stride with the completion of a 12-bed dialysis centre at General Amadi Rimi Specialist Hospital. As I pen this piece, construction of a multimillion naira Imaging Centre is going on in Katsina. When completed, it will be the best in the north.

People of Katsina did not forget, even in a rush, the upgrade of comprehensive health centres to general hospitals in Faskari, Kafur, Zango, Charanchi, and Dandume. Perhaps most touching is his enrollment of 28,813 vulnerable citizens into health insurance. This proves that compassion guides Mr Radda’s governance.

The urban renewal projects under Mr Radda’s leadership have transformed city landscapes, with the Kofar Soro-Kofar Guga Road dualization already completed. I witnessed firsthand the jubilation during the commissioning – the air was electric with chants of “Radda! Dan Amana! Gwagwaren!” echoing through the streets.

With more roads like the Eastern Bypass, the urban renewal projects ongoing in Funtua and Daura zones, education and health facilities near completion, Radda promised that 2025 will see Katsina residents “tired of commissioning projects” speaks to his ambitious infrastructure agenda across all three senatorial districts.

Now, such remarkable achievements haven’t gone unnoticed by the opposition. The APC campaign flag-off on 26th January, 2025, led by National Chairman Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, became a watershed moment as not less than 40,000 defectors, including political heavyweights like former PDP State Chairman, Rabiu Gambo Bakori and Accord Party’s Vice Presidential aspirant, Isah Hamisu Dandume, crossed over to the APC.

The strength of Katsina APC is unimaginable. All former governors are now united as a team in the party. The migration of the opposition parties’ stalwarts speaks volumes about Governor Radda’s magnetic leadership. Mr Radda has left the opposition parties with nothing to campaign with.

Recently, during the APC caucus meeting, the governor’s words revealed his democratic spirit when he said, “We are committed to conducting elections that reflect the true will of the people.”

As Katsina State inches forward to its local government elections next week Saturday, Governor Radda’s trackable performance records will birth something spectacular. Some political analysts across the state are convinced he’ll present President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with all 34 local governments on an APC platter. This wouldn’t be just another political victory; it would be an appraisal to governance that truly serves the people.

Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed is the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Katsina State

