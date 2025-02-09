The Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán is set to host the highly anticipated LaLiga match between Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona this Sunday, marking the grand finale of the four-day fun-filled #LaLigaEXPERIENCE in Seville, Spain

The exclusive event hosted by LaLiga with key partner StarTimes has PREMIUM TIMES as a Media Partner.

The #LaLigaEXPERIENCE has brought together international guests, including a PREMIUM TIMES reporter from Nigeria, representatives from StarTimes’ markets in Mozambique, Uganda, and Kenya, and influencers from Albania.

It offers them all an immersive insight into Sevilla FC’s football culture.

With match tickets already sold out, fans who cannot attend in person can still be part of the action from home, thanks to StarTimes’ live broadcast of Sunday’s fixture even as other LaLiga games are aired live weekly.

More than football

#LaLigaEXPERIENCE has gone beyond just football, providing participants with a deep dive into Seville’s rich sporting and cultural heritage.

Attendees have toured the iconic Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, home of Sevilla FC, and the Estadio Benito Villamarín, where their city rivals, Real Betis, play.

The experience has also included visits to famous tourist sites, such as the majestic Plaza de España and the historic Alcázar of Seville, which allow visitors to soak in the city’s architectural grandeur.

Beyond stadiums and historic sites, the journalists and StarTimes delegates have engaged with the local culture through traditional Sevillian cuisine, music, and dance.

From tasting authentic tapas and paella to experiencing the rhythmic pulse of Flamenco, the trip has offered more than just a superficial look at Spanish football – it has provided a true cultural immersion.

A crucial encounter with a Nigerian presence

As Barcelona seek a third consecutive LaLiga victory, Sevilla will hope to climb the table and improve its European qualification chances.

Nigerian football fans have an extra reason to tune in: Chidera Ejuke is expected to play for Sevilla in this high-stakes encounter.

However, his compatriot, Akor Adams, will miss the match due to injury.

Sevilla head coach Xavi García Pimienta addressed Adams’ absence in his pre-match press conference, stating: “A player getting injured is always bad news.

“Unfortunately, two of our boys picked up an injury right at the end of the session. I feel bad for them, Akor and Sambi have both strained a muscle. They will both be out for a few weeks, but the rest of the squad is looking good.”

Sevilla’s recent form and prospects

Sevilla, currently 13th in the LaLiga standings, have had an inconsistent season; trailing sixth-placed Rayo Vallecano with seven points (with one game less).

They enter this match unbeaten in four consecutive league fixtures, including a crucial 2-1 win over Girona.

With home advantage and a motivated squad, Sevilla will be looking to end Barcelona’s recent dominance in their head-to-head encounters.

Barcelona, on the other hand, come into the match in strong form, fresh from a 5-0 demolition of Valencia in the Copa del Rey.

The Catalan giants have historically dominated this fixture, winning their last six LaLiga encounters against Sevilla.

However, playing at home, Sevilla will hope to defy the odds and claim a much-needed victory.

Where to Watch

For Nigerian fans, StarTimes remains the go-to platform for catching all the LaLiga action. The partnership ensures that viewers across the country can watch the game live and in high definition, further strengthening LaLiga’s growing presence in Nigeria.

At StarTimes Nigeria, the company is making sure fans can enjoy the best of LaLiga from the comfort of their homes.

“We are committed to giving as many customers as possible the chance to watch LaLiga matches without hassle,” Olumide Oluwasegun, Head Digital at StarTimes Nigeria affirmed.

According to him, subscribers to the Classic Bouquet—priced at ₦5,500 for Antenna (DTT) and ₦6,800 for Dish (DTH)—can also stream matches through the StarTimes ON app.

Classic subscribers can connect their decoder to the app for free streaming, while those without a decoder can choose a weekly mobile subscription for ₦1,000 or a monthly plan for ₦2,400.

The #LaLigaExperience has not only brought fans closer to Spanish football but has also deepened their understanding of Seville’s football culture, making the upcoming Sevilla vs. Barcelona clash even more significant.

Whether watching from Seville where PREMIUM TIMES will be providing LIVE UPDATES, or from home, football fans are in for a thrilling encounter!

