The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) returns with matchday 14, featuring nine thrilling midweek clashes across the country.

The Southwestern derby between Remo Stars and Shooting Stars headlines Wednesday’s fixtures, alongside other intriguing matchups.

Remo Stars will seek to defend their dominance in the region over Shooting Stars, while Rivers United will be all out to preserve their first position on the NPFL log.

For El Kanemi Warriors, they have a tough assignment in Lagos against Ikorodu City at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan.

The Oga Boys are unbeaten at home.

League so far

The league has witnessed several derbies with some going according to the script while others produced surprising results.

This makes Wednesday’s Southwestern derby somewhat unpredictable.

Going into the match in Ikenne, Remo Stars have failed to score in three consecutive games, including a barren draw at home with Rivers United, an away draw to Enyimba, and a defeat to Katsina United last Sunday.

According to Opta Nigeria, this is the first time the Ikenne Warlords are going through such a goal drought in a year.

An interesting stat shows that Rabiu Ali’s last six goals in the NPFL have all come from set pieces, with four of them in the second half.

The Kano Pillars’ skipper is one of the highest goal scorers on the road, alongside Kwara United’s player Emmanuel Ogbole.

The barren draw in Owerri between Heartland and Rangers was the first time both teams failed to score after 90 minutes since 2016.

All their contests have produced a minimum of a goal.

Bendel Insurance’s gaffer, Monday Odigie, has left his role at the Benin club.

So far, 250 goals have been scored in 129 games. Anthony Okachi of Shooting Stars scored the league’s 250th goal.

Battle of Stars in Ikenne

The highly anticipated encounter between Remo Stars and Shooting Stars marks their 11th meeting.

Remo Stars have dominated the rivalry, with four wins, but are currently facing a worrying goal drought.

They have gone 270 minutes without scoring a goal. Shooting Stars, however, have experienced mixed fortunes, halting El Kanemi Warriors’ unbeaten run, losing to Ikorodu City, and securing a narrow win over Bayelsa United.

This match presents an opportunity for the Oluyole Warriors to halt the dominance enjoyed by the Sky Blue Stars

In their previous meetings, both teams have scored a total of 21 goals, with Remo Stars netting 14 and Shooting Stars scoring 7.

With both teams desperately searching for match points, the stage is set for an exciting encounter as Ogunmodede and Ogunbote will look to outdo each otter in the battle of stars.

Ikorodu City face Warriors in Lagos

Ikorodu City have experienced remarkable growth since joining the league, and their current four-game unbeaten streak is a testament to their progress.

However, their next challenge against El Kanemi Warriors will be a daunting task. El Kanemi Warriors, who have previously occupied a top-three position, are determined to solidify their spot before Enyimba returns from their continental assignment.

The upcoming match in Lagos will be the first-ever meeting between the two clubs, setting a precedent for their future encounters.

For Ikorodu City, a win is crucial to avoid being drawn into the relegation zone. The stakes are high, and the match promises to be an exciting and memorable encounter.

Other matches

Rivers United, led by coach Finidi George, seek to stabilise their top position.

A win against Sunshine Stars in Ijebu Ode would be significant.

Rivers United struggled against Abia Warriors but must focus on defeating Sunshine Stars.

The last time Rivers United defeated Sunshine Stars on their home ground was two seasons ago.

Heartland missed the opportunity to defeat Rangers last Saturday and grab maximum points.

Now, they are hunting for points as they face Kwara United in Ilorin.

Both teams have the same points, except for their difference in goal tally, and the result of this match is likely to separate them.

Currently, Heartland are on a five-game unbeaten streak, recording three wins and two draws to jump to the 12th position in the league.

In contrast, Kwara United have only recorded two wins in their last five games.

Heartland last picked up a point in Ilorin in 2020, a feat the Naze Millionaires will seek to replicate again on Wednesday.

