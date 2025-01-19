Manchester City’s Phil Foden scored twice and created another goal in an outstanding first-half display as they hammered Ipswich Town 6-0 at Portman Road on Sunday.

The comprehensive win moved City to 38 points and into fourth position on goal difference ahead of Newcastle United.

But they are still 12 points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand, and six behind Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

Ipswich, who remain 18th on 16 points, had a couple of good early chances but City shook off the shackles of recent poor performances with a superb display of attacking football, and once they got the first goal, there was no way back for their hosts.

The first goal came in the 27th minute as Jeremy Doku combined with Kevin De Bruyne, and he in turn worked the ball on for Foden to take a touch before drilling it home to break the deadlock.

That trio tormented the Ipswich defence as Mateo Kovacic doubled the lead three minutes later.

Doku was again involved down the left, feeding the ball for Foden to set up Kovacic. The Croat needed no second invitation to fire into the net from the edge of the box.

City continued to attack down the left and their perseverance paid off in the 42nd minute as Foden added his second, his shot squirming under the body of Ipswich keeper Christian Walton and across the line.

There was no let-up after the break as Doku scored four minutes into the second half before setting up Erling Haaland, who signed a lucrative 10-year-contract in midweek, to make it 5-0.

Substitute James McAtee completed the rout in the 69th minute with a looping header, much to the delight of coach Pep Guardiola, whose side look to be back to something resembling their best form.

Other games

Meanwhile Brighton secured their third consecutive Premier League away win at Manchester United, defeating the Red Devils 3-1 at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, Everton ended their goal drought with a 3-2 victory over injury-hit Tottenham at Goodison Park. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Iliman Ndiaye, and an own goal from Archie Gray gave Everton a 3-0 halftime lead.

Nottingham Forest survived a late fightback from Southampton to win 3-2 and keep pressure on leaders Liverpool.

Elliot Anderson, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Chris Wood scored for Forest, while Jan Bednarek and Paul Onuachu replied for Southampton.

The results saw Brighton move up to ninth in the table, while Everton lifted themselves four points clear of the relegation zone.

Manchester United remain stuck in 13th place, having won just one of their last six league games.

(Reuters/NAN)

