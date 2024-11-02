Nigerian footballer Alex Iwobi has released his second single titled ‘What’s Luv.

The track follows Iwobi’s debut single, Don’t Shoot, which featured Ajax striker Chuba Akpom and former England youth international Medy Elito.

On Friday, the 28-year-old announced his latest track alongside a video with the caption, “What’s Luv? VIDEO OUT NOW! Link in My Bio—Watch, Stream, Share, VIBE!”

The new release continues to showcase Iwobi’s creative side. Featuring spoken word poet and rapper Emmanuel SPKS and singer MBrown, the track explores themes of love and life, delivering a compelling blend of Afro-Swing and Rap.

Music Career

Iwobi officially launched his music journey in June with the debut EP Don’t Shoot. The Fulham midfielder is touted as the first Premier League player to release their own single.

In an exclusive interview with the London Evening Standard, the Nigeria international described music as more than just a hobby, calling it an essential outlet for self-expression beyond football.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He said, “Music has always been a passion of mine and a way for me to express myself away from football. It’s a great tool, and I’ve always used it as a productive way to share how I feel.”

Iwobi began his Football career at Arsenal, making 149 appearances and scoring fifteen goals. He also won the FA Cup 2017 and scored in the 2019 UEFA Europa League final. In August 2019, he transferred to Everton for an initial £28 million fee.

He represented England up to under-18 level. He made his senior international debut for Nigeria in October 2015 and was part of their squads at the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019, 2021, and 2023. He finished third at the 2019 tournament and runner-up at the 2023 tournament.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

