The National Sports Commission (NSC) has congratulated Nigerian international players Ademola Lookman and Chiamaka Nnadozie and the Super Falcons on their triumphs at the 2024 CAF Awards.

The ceremony took place on Monday evening in Marrakech, Morocco, and was a dazzling affair filled with glitz and glamour as Nigeria shone brightly, claiming several team and individual awards.

Super Eagles forward Lookman won the converted CAF Player of the Year award.

The NSC chairman, Shehu Dikko, stated that the awards will motivate the nation to continue to do more until it reaches the summit of the beautiful game.

“I congratulate all our winners on the night, especially Ademola Lookman and Chiamaka Nnadozie.

“These awards are a testament to the hard work a lot of people are putting in, and it comes at a time when Nigerian sports is experiencing a new wave of growth and rejuvenation.

“It will only energise us to do more and get better because we have high aspirations to reach greater heights,” he said.

NSC Director-General Bukola Olopade described Lookman’s coronation as the 2024 CAF Player of the Year as a well-deserved victory that will ignite positive momentum for Nigerian sports.

Olopade, who was at the ceremony, hailed the 27-year-old Nigerian player for being a good ambassador.

“Lookman’s win cannot be questioned, as he rose above all his peers on the continent,” Olopade stated.

Super Eagles forward Lookman won the CAF Player of the Year award just one year after Victor Osimhen conquered the continent in 2023.

Lookman led Nigeria’s Super Eagles to the 2023 AFCON final, where the team narrowly lost to host Cote d’Ivoire.

A few months later, he also lifted the UEFA Europa League trophy with Atalanta, scoring a hat-trick in the final against Bayer Leverkusen to make history.

The Nigerian forward beat strong contenders, including Sehrou Guirassy (Guinea), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco), and Ronwen Williams (South Africa), to claim the prestigious award.

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie emerged as goalkeeper of the year for the second straight year after an impressive 2024.

Across 28 games, Nnadozie kept an impressive ten clean sheets, reinforcing her reputation as one of the top goalkeepers in women’s football.

Also, Nigeria’s Super Falcons were crowned the Women’s National Team of the Year yet again, underscoring the team’s dominance of the women’s game in Africa.

Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman made the men’s Best XI in the CAF Best XI of the Year. In contrast, Rasheedat Ajibade, Asisat Oshoala, Osinachi Ohale, and Michelle Alozie made the Women’s Best XI.

(NAN)

