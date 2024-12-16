Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnadozie has etched her name in the history books as she has successfully retained the Goalkeeper of the Year (Women) award at the CAF Awards.

The talented shot-stopper claimed the top prize for the second year running, beating out stiff competition from Andile Dlamini of South Africa and Khadija Er-Rmichi.

Nnadozie’s impressive year has been marked by several milestones, including helping Nigeria qualify for the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament after a 16-year absence.

She was also instrumental in the Super Falcons’ qualification for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations and drew widespread acclaim for her performances with French club Paris FC.

The soft-spoken goalkeeper is also in contention for the Women’s Player of the Year award, alongside Moroccan Sanâa Mssoudy and Zambian Barbra Banda.

Nnadozie’s achievement is a significant boost to Nigerian football, which has enjoyed a remarkable year.

The Super Falcons’ victory in the Women’s National Team of the Year category earlier in the evening set the tone for Nnadozie’s triumph and she will be looking forward to a hat trick of awards in Morocco tonight.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

