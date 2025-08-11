Three persons suspected to be kidnappers involved in the abduction of Omoniyi Eleyinmi, an employee of the Ondo State-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), have been arrested.

They were reportedly arrested while sharing the money they collected as ransom for Mr Eleyinmi’s release.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the varsity worker was kidnapped last week at his home in Supare Akoko with a ransom of N7million placed on him.

He regained his freedom on Sunday after an undisclosed amount was paid to the kidnappers.

It was gathered that the kidnappers, who were also caught in a viral video, were apprehended in the forest around Ago Panu, a village between Oba Akoko and Owo in Ondo state.

The suspects were said to have been arrested by local hunters who trailed them to their hideout.

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the arrest.

Police spokesperson, Olayinka Ayanlade, said police operatives made the arrest.

“I can confirm to you that our operatives arrested three suspected kidnappers in connection with the kidnapping of an AAUA worker,” he said.

“The suspects are currently undergoing profiling and interrogation.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Police Command, CP Adebowale Lawal, has directed the suspects and all exhibits recovered to be transferred to the anti-kidnapping squad for discreet and thorough investigation.

“Further details will be communicated to you. Thanks for your usual cooperation.”

Donations from sympathisers

Mr Eleyinmi’s abduction generated sympathy from his alumni association, which mobilised funds in the form of donations to free him from captivity.

Kidnapping for ransom has become a thriving business in Nigeria, with Ondo State having its fair share.

Efforts by security agencies to stem the tide have not deterred the criminals who continue to inflict untold pain on helpless residents.