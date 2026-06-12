President Bola Tinubu has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), policial parties and security agencies to ensure the coming governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states are credible.

The Nigerian leader spoke in a televised broadcast on Friday to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

“In the coming days, Ekiti and Osun states will hold elections. I urge INEC, security agencies, and all parties to ensure these polls are peaceful and credible,” he said.

The president said the elections would provide another opportunity to deepen democratic governance and strengthen public confidence in the electoral process.

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Mr Tinubu’s remarks come as political parties intensify campaigns ahead of the two off-cycle governorship elections, in which the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and major opposition parties in the two South-west states are fielding candidates.

Mr Tinubu’s call comes amid ongoing debates about electoral integrity, voter participation and security during elections.

INEC has repeatedly assured Nigerians of its commitment to conducting free, fair and credible elections, while security agencies have pledged to maintain law and order during the polls.

The Ekiti and Osun governorship elections will be among the major electoral contests expected to shape political calculations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In Ekiti State, the governorship election scheduled for 20 June is expected to be keenly contested as opposition political parties seek to succeed Governor Biodun Oyebanji, whose first term expires next year, and also seeking reelection in the gubernatorial race as the APC’s candidate.

In the race, Mr Oyebanji, who is seeking re-election for second term in office will be contesting against others all-male 12 opposition candidates: Oluwole Oluyede (PDP), Olajuyin Oyebanji Ikusayedegbe (Labour), Ayodele Olaniyi Olanrewaju Praise (PRP), Isaac Adebayo Alade (SDP), Abegunde Ayobami Blessing (NNPP), Osinkolu Olusegun Ayodele (Youth Progressive), Adetunji Victor Damilola (ZLP), Falegan Opeyemi David (Accord), Bejide Oluwadare Patrick (ADC), Akande Oluwasegun Samuel (AAC), Ojo Ayodeji (ADP), and Awogbemi Bidemi Olaiya (APP).

Political observers say the election will be closely watched as a measure of the APC’s voting strength in one of its traditional strongholds in the South-west.

In Osun State, the forthcoming election has been scheduled to take place on 15 August when the sitting Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord is also seeking re-election for a second term.

In the race, Mr Adeleke is up against other 13 candidates, including Bola Oyebamiji (APC), Olanrewaju Farinloye (Action Alliance), Esan Olajide (AAC), Salaam Folasayo (ADC), and the only female in the race, Adeagbo Yemisi (ADP).

Other participating parties are All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Peoples Party (APP), Boot Party (BP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Young Progressive Party (YPP), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).