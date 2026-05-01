In 1850, if you had a fever, you visited an apothecary. They were masters of bespoke creation. They didn’t just sell medicine; they formulated it — grinding willow bark, distilling tinctures, and hand-rolling pills based on individual symptoms. They held the “secret sauce” of chemistry in their hands.

Then came the steam-powered pill press. Within a few decades, companies like Bayer and Pfizer could mass-produce standardised aspirin. But the transformation wasn’t the overnight extinction story we often imagine. Many apothecaries adapted successfully. Some became the pharmacists who interpreted physicians’ prescriptions and counselled patients on drug interactions — a consultative role that persists till date. Others pivoted to custom compounding for edge cases: hormone therapies, veterinary medicines, or formulations for patients with rare allergies. Still, others became the chemists and formulators inside those same pharmaceutical companies, bringing their expertise to industrial scale.

What changed wasn’t whether skilled practitioners could find work — it was where the value lived. The routine, repeatable work moved to machines. The artisan’s role shifted from making the standard product to handling exceptions, design, and oversight.

As we move through 2026, we’re witnessing a parallel transformation in cognitive work. AI isn’t just a tool; it’s the industrialisation of thought itself. And just as the pharmaceutical revolution reshaped medicine while improving access to life-saving drugs, AI is repositioning knowledge workers while democratising expertise.

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The Lifecycle of Transformation

The apothecary-to-pharmacy transition didn’t happen all at once. It moved through distinct phases, and different industries today sit at different points on this curve.

Phase 1: The Artisan Era (Pre-Disruption)

Value resides entirely in individual skill and specialized knowledge. Every output is custom. The maker owns the full process from raw materials to finished product. Apothecaries in 1840 exemplified this: each practitioner maintained proprietary recipes, hand-selected ingredients, and personally formulated every remedy.

In 2026, some knowledge domains still operate here. High-end legal strategy, certain types of investigative journalism, and breakthrough scientific research remain largely artisanal. AI assists but doesn’t yet standardize the core work.

Phase 2: Early Industrialisation (Disruption Begins)

Machines handle the routine center while specialists retreat to the edges. In pharmaceuticals, this was the 1880s-1920s: factories produced common remedies while apothecaries pivoted to consultation and custom work. The transition was bumpy but not apocalyptic. Many practitioners found stable footing in the new landscape.

Software engineering sits squarely in this phase right now. AI writes boilerplate code, handles standard CRUD operations, and generates initial implementations. The engineer’s role is shifting toward system architecture, security review, and integration—ensuring the AI-generated components won’t crash the system or introduce vulnerabilities. Junior developers face the steepest adjustment: the rote practice that once built intuition is increasingly automated.

Phase 3: Mature Industrialisation (New Equilibrium)

The dust settles. The industrial process dominates routine production. Human expertise concentrates in three areas: handling complex edge cases, designing and overseeing the industrial systems themselves, and providing the judgment layer that machines can’t replicate. Modern pharmacy reached this phase by the 1950s.

We can glimpse this future in AI-adjacent fields. Graphic design has partially matured: template-based design is largely automated, while senior designers focus on brand strategy, complex campaigns, and art direction. The profession didn’t disappear—it reorganised around where human judgment remains essential.

The Education Question

Education is often cited as ripe for AI transformation, but the reality in 2026 classrooms is more complex than the thought experiments suggest. AI can provide explanations and even adapt content to some degree, but effective teaching involves much more: diagnostic assessment of misconceptions, motivational scaffolding, managing classroom dynamics, and the social-emotional aspects of learning.

What we are seeing is more subtle. Teachers increasingly use AI to generate initial lesson materials, differentiated practice problems, and assessment items—similar to how pharmaceuticals freed pharmacists from manual pill-rolling so they could focus on patient consultation. The shift is not from teacher-as-knowledge-dispenser to teacher-as-mentor (a false dichotomy—good teachers always did both). Rather, it is from teacher-spends-hours-creating-worksheets to teacher-spends-hours-understanding-individual-student-thinking.

Where this leads remains genuinely uncertain. Early-phase disruption is messy, and education sits earlier on the curve than software engineering. We should be cautious about declaring the endpoint when we’re still watching the transition unfold.

The Apprenticeship Crisis

The most severe casualty of industrial drug production was the apprentice role. When factories eliminated the need for someone to manually grind compounds and roll pills, they eliminated the primary path to expertise. The master apothecary learned medicine’s fundamentals through years of physical practice before advancing to formulation. Remove the practice, and you risk creating a generation that knows which buttons to press but not why the machine works.

We’re encountering this same pattern in 2026. If AI handles all entry-level drafting, legal research, and code review, where do tomorrow’s senior attorneys and principal engineers develop their instincts? Mastery doesn’t come from reading about the work—it comes from doing the work badly at first, building pattern recognition through repetition, and gradually internalizing the principles.

This is the junior gap, and it’s not hypothetical. Companies are already noticing that AI-assisted junior developers struggle when the AI fails or produces subtly broken code. They haven’t ground enough herbs to recognize when the mixture doesn’t smell right.

The solution isn’t to reject automation—that ship has sailed. Instead, we need to deliberately architect apprenticeship into the AI era. This might mean structured manual-mode phases where juniors work without AI assistance, explicit rotation through different types of problems to build breadth, or pairing junior workers with senior mentors who can translate AI outputs into learning opportunities rather than just accepting them. The pharmaceutical industry eventually solved this through formal education and structured residencies. We’ll need equivalent innovations for knowledge work.

What Happened to the Patients?

The apothecary story is incomplete without acknowledging the other side: mass-produced pharmaceuticals didn’t just disrupt practitioners—they revolutionized patient outcomes. Standardized aspirin meant consistent dosing, reliable efficacy, and dramatically reduced cost. Medicine that was once available only to the wealthy became accessible to millions. Antibiotics, vaccines, and other industrial-age drugs saved countless lives that bespoke remedies never could have reached.

If AI is the pharmaceutical revolution of cognition, what’s the equivalent benefit? We’re already seeing early examples. Legal document review that once required expensive associate hours now runs at a fraction of the cost, making legal services more accessible. Educational content that once demanded textbook budgets can be generated on-demand. Diagnostic medical analysis is reaching rural clinics without specialists. Code libraries and frameworks that would have required dedicated teams are now available to solo developers.

This democratisation has real consequences. Just as industrial medicine made healthcare less dependent on geographic access to a skilled apothecary, AI-assisted knowledge work reduces dependency on proximity to elite institutions and expensive expertise. A student in a rural community can access explanations comparable to those from an elite tutor. A small business can access legal and financial analysis previously reserved for large corporations.

The pattern mirrors pharmaceuticals: standardisation and scale reduce cost and increase access, but at the expense of customisation and the artisan’s role. The net effect on human welfare depends heavily on what we build around the technology—regulation, quality control, education in how to use it effectively—just as pharmaceutical benefits required FDA oversight, prescribing guidelines, and public health infrastructure.

The Signal Question: Verification Over Creation

In an era where AI can produce competent essays, functional code, and plausible analysis, the traditional credential signals are weakening. A university degree once guaranteed certain baseline capabilities; now AI can often match or exceed those capabilities. The degree itself is losing its value as a proxy for skill.

What’s emerging — slowly and unevenly — is a shift toward demonstrable expertise. We see hints of this in technical fields where portfolio work increasingly matters more than degrees, where take-home assessments replace traditional interviews, where professional certifications focus on judgment calls rather than rote knowledge.

If I were to hypothesize about where this leads, it would be toward verification portfolios—evidence not just of what you produced, but of the decisions you made in production. Can you explain why you chose this architecture over alternatives? Can you articulate where you overrode an AI suggestion and why? Can you demonstrate you understand the failure modes of your automated systems? Are you willing to be accountable when those systems produce flawed outputs?

But this remains speculative. We’re watching the labor market price these signals in real-time, and different industries are moving at different speeds. The pharmaceutical analog here is professional licensing: as mass production made the making less relevant, the credential shifted to focus on safe prescribing and patient consultation. We’re still early in figuring out what the equivalent licensing and credentialing looks like for AI-augmented knowledge work.

The Apothecary’s Lesson

The transformation from artisan to industrial production rarely destroys a profession entirely. It repositions it. Value migrates from the routine center to the complex edges and oversight layer. Some practitioners adapt by specializing in exceptions, others by managing the industrial systems, still others by providing the judgment and verification the machines cannot.

But the transition is neither automatic nor painless. It creates a genuine apprenticeship problem—how do we train the next generation when the foundational practice is automated? It disrupts credentialing—how do we signal expertise when the baseline work is accessible to everyone? And it raises distributional questions—who benefits from the democratization of expertise, and who bears the cost of displacement?

The pharmaceutical revolution ultimately improved human welfare dramatically, but it required intentional institutional design: regulation to ensure quality, professional standards to maintain expertise, education systems to train practitioners in the new reality, and safety nets for those displaced by the transition.

We face similar design choices now. The machines can grind the herbs and press the pills. The question is whether we’ll build the institutions and practices needed to ensure human expertise and judgment evolve rather than atrophy—and whether we’ll distribute the benefits broadly rather than concentrating them narrowly.

In the age of industrialised thought, the ultimate luxury isn’t creation—it’s judgment we can trust.

Olumide Awoyemi is the founder/CEO of Symmex.