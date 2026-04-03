A Catholic priest, Father Michael Umoh, has described Good Friday and Easter as the “most important days” in the Christian faith, stressing that their significance goes beyond religious observance to offer moral lessons for society.

Speaking in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Umoh said the period marks the core of Christian belief, commemorating the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“The significance of Good Friday and Easter is very crucial and critical. These are the most important days of our faith as Christians,” he said.

He explained that the celebrations form part of what is known in Christian liturgy as the Triduum—three days beginning with Holy Thursday and extending through Good Friday to Easter Sunday—during which Christians reflect on the foundational mysteries of their faith.

“What we celebrate in these days are the profound mysteries of our faith. Without them, there cannot be Easter, and consequently there cannot be Christianity,” he said. “There can be no Easter Sunday without Good Friday.”

The meaning of sacrifice

According to the cleric, Good Friday represents the ultimate act of obedience and sacrifice, as Jesus Christ submitted to God’s will for the salvation of humanity.

“Good Friday is when Christ, in total obedience to the will of the Father, gave up his life for the salvation of humanity,” he said. “Even though it was difficult, he prayed, ‘Father, if it is possible, let this cup pass me by,’ but still submitted, saying, ‘Not my will, but your will be done.’”

He added that the event underscores the very purpose of Christ’s coming, noting that even Christmas derives its meaning from the sacrifice commemorated on Good Friday.

“Christmas would be meaningless without Good Friday. Christ came into the world for a purpose—to save humanity—and Good Friday represents the fulfilment of that mission,” he said.

Mr Umoh also referenced the biblical account in Galatians 4:4, which highlights the divine timing of Christ’s mission to restore humanity’s relationship with God.

Lessons for Nigeria

Beyond its theological significance, the priest said the Easter period offers an opportunity to reflect on societal values, particularly in a country grappling with economic hardship, insecurity, and governance challenges.

“The first lesson is selflessness. If Jesus were selfish, he would not have given his life for others,” he said.

He added that humility is another key lesson, citing Christ’s willingness to sacrifice despite his divine status.

“The second is humility… he emptied himself and became obedient unto death, even death on the cross,” he said.

Mr Umoh lamented what he described as growing materialism and self-centredness in Nigerian society, warning that such values undermine collective progress.

“When you bring this to Nigeria, it exposes one of our biggest problems. There is too much selfishness, too much pride, too much materialism. People are ready to do anything—even harm others—for wealth,” he said.

He urged Nigerians, particularly those in positions of authority, to prioritise the common good over personal gain.

“Instead of amassing wealth, why not use it for the common good so that people can benefit and remember you for good?” he said.

The cleric cited former Lagos State governor Lateef Jakande as an example of impactful and modest leadership.

“He lived a simple, impactful life and left lasting legacies in education, housing and even healthcare,” he said.

Call for reflection

Mr Umoh emphasised that the message of Good Friday also serves as a reminder of life’s transient nature, urging citizens to focus on meaningful contributions rather than material accumulation.

“The death of Jesus reminds us that life is transient. People accumulate wealth, build houses everywhere, pursue power—but in the end, none of these matters,” he said.

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“What matters is the good you have done and the impact you have had on others.”

He called on Nigerians to use the Easter period as a time for introspection.

“So the question everyone should ask this Good Friday is: What is God’s purpose for my life?” he said. “At the end, what will give you peace is not wealth, but the good you have done.”