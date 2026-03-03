The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has elected Yemi Sanusi and 35 others as members of its State Executive Committee for a four-year term.

The election was ratified through a voice affirmation by 1,180 delegates and statutory delegates at the State Congress held at the June 12 Cultural Centre in Abeokuta. The exercise was supervised by the APC Congress Committee Chairman, Wale Ohu, alongside officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mr Yemi Sanusi was re-elected as State Chairman. Other officials elected include Mrs Aminat Adigun as State Women Leader, Aderibigbe Tella as State Secretary, and Yemi Adelani as State Organising Secretary.

Speaking at the event, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun emphasised that internal democracy must be genuinely practised, rather than merely proclaimed. He stated that patronage politics and backroom bargaining should give way to principled leadership and transparent processes.

Governor Abiodun noted that sustainable electoral victories would be secured through organisational discipline, grassroots engagement, and clear, service-driven messaging. He commended delegates for affirming the consensus in line with their conscience and conviction, free from inducement.

Looking ahead to 2027, the governor urged party members to deepen engagement across wards and local governments, communicate achievements honestly, listen to citizens, and inspire confidence among undecided voters. He also appealed to aspirants who did not

emerge victorious to remain committed to the party, stressing unity and collaboration.

Mr Abiodun reminded the newly elected executives that their roles are strategic, not ceremonial, charging them to uphold the party’s constitution, promote unity, reconcile aggrieved members, ensure inclusiveness for youths and women, and strengthen party structures from ward to state level.

In his remarks, Mr Wale Ohu described Governor Abiodun as a unifying force and said the affirmation reflected the party’s commitment to cohesion.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Sanusi expressed appreciation to Governor Abiodun and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for strengthening the party. He pledged that the new executive would justify the trust placed in them by reinforcing party structures, promoting fairness and equity, and expanding opportunities for young people within the party.

Mr Sanusi emphasised that discipline remains non-negotiable and assured members that the leadership would remain accessible to all.