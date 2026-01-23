The association of Zamfara State Retired Permanent Secretaries commended the Zamfara State government’s impactful projects under Governor Dauda Lawal. The governor received an award of honour from the association on Friday at the Government House conference hall, Gusau.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the association highlighted the state government’s key achievements as the main reason for the honour. The statement added that Governor Lawal, in his speech, expressed gratitude to the Zamfara Retired Permanent Secretaries Association for considering him worthy of the award of honour.

The governor said there is no greater honour than an award from an association of senior citizens who have served the state diligently.

“I was informed about the plan to host me at a grand dinner, but time did not permit it. It was not deliberate; it was due to the tight schedule at my office.

“Everywhere, people are following what my government is doing. Like I always say, we are very transparent and accountable.

“I came into office with a clear agenda. My six-point manifesto puts security first. We are achieving a lot across all six areas that I pledged to address during the campaign.

“We have to do what we are doing to open up the state for investors. Insha Allah, in the next few months, our international airport will be ready.

“There is no local government in Zamfara where I haven’t invested over 20 billion naira in projects. Visit the local governments to see the ongoing work. We are accomplishing a lot. We are seeing steady improvements in the state’s security. Additionally, our internally generated revenue has risen from 80 million to over five billion naira.”

Earlier, Muhammad Bello Umar, Chairperson of the Zamfara State Retired Permanent Secretaries Association, explained that the honour is to commend Governor Lawal for the notable achievements of his administration since it began in 2023.

He said, “Right from the very beginning, he showed enthusiasm and dedication by introducing a six-point agenda. As senior citizens who have served under multiple administrations, we want to affirm that this administration has exceeded expectations and distinguished itself in workers’ welfare, education, health, and other infrastructural improvements.

“At our Annual General Meeting, when you were barely six months in office, we requested payment of outstanding gratuities, which this government obliged and settled. All pending payments, totaling over 13 billion, were paid. Thank you for that.

“The history of Zamfara will remember you with honour. I appreciate your generosity towards our members, especially during medical emergencies.”