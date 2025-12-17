The Oniru of Iru Kingdom, Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, CON, Abisogun II, has partnered with the Lagos State Government to launch a new platform to structure engagement among culture, commerce, and community development in Iruland.

The initiative, announced on Tuesday in Lagos, comprises the Iru Business Network and the maiden edition of the Oniru Business & Cultural Day, a flagship event scheduled for 14 February 2026. It is being implemented in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, under the leadership of Folashade Kaosarat Bada-Ambrose.

Speaking at the press conference at the Iru Palace Grounds, Victoria Island, the monarch said the initiative was conceived in response to sustained calls from stakeholders for a credible and organised framework to translate development conversations into concrete action.

According to him, business owners, community leaders, government officials and traditional institutions across Iruland have consistently expressed the need for “a well-governed, respectful, and predictable space where interests can be articulated clearly, concerns can be heard, and proposals can be translated into real interventions.”

“The Iru Business Network is designed to build bridges between culture, commerce, and community development. It provides a trusted platform where traditional institutions, the private sector, and the government can engage transparently and constructively,” the Oniru said.

He explained that the Palace’s role would be strictly facilitative, stressing that it would not act as a regulator or commercial contracting authority.

“The Palace will operate strictly as a facilitative and neutral convener, providing a trusted environment where multiple parties can meet and engage in good faith,” he said, adding that the goal was to ensure continuity of engagement beyond single events or administrations.

The Oniru Business & Cultural Day, he noted, would serve as a central convergence point for indigenous and expatriate businesses, creatives, artisans, entrepreneurs, corporate organisations and strategic partners operating within the Kingdom. The event will combine curated exhibitions, enterprise showcases, networking sessions, business dialogues and cultural performances that reflect Iruland’s heritage and diversity.

The initiative is anchored on the Kingdom’s development vision, #LeGIT—Let’s Grow Iruland Together—which promotes inclusive, deliberate and people-centred growth.

The partnership with the Lagos State Government underscores Iruland’s strategic importance within the state’s economic landscape, particularly in sectors such as real estate, hospitality, retail and services.

In her landmark address, the Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment described the initiative as a model intervention that aligns culture with economic organisation.

“The Oniru Business and Cultural Day is not merely an event; it is a thoughtful, intentional intervention in how we organise the relationship between culture and commerce in Lagos,” she said.

She praised the monarch’s leadership, noting that traditional institutions remain centres of “legitimacy, continuity, and trust,” capable of convening dialogue and partnerships that unlock economic opportunity.

The commissioner placed the initiative within the broader Lagos economic context, describing the state as a continental powerhouse with a GDP estimated at over $250 billion, primarily driven by micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

She said the new platform complements existing state-led initiatives, such as the Ehingbeti Economic Summit, BOS Meets the Business Community, LASMECO, LASERP, and other access-to-finance programmes designed to ease barriers faced by businesses.

“The Oniru Business and Cultural Day is a strategic response to this need for structure and partnership,” she said, explaining that it would connect businesses with government agencies, financial institutions and development partners on issues ranging from access to finance to tourism development, infrastructure and youth employment.

Beyond the one-day event, the Iru Business Network will function as a continuous engagement platform, maintaining a living registry of businesses, hosting periodic forums and facilitating structured dialogue.

A dedicated website, official digital platforms and a joint Oniru–Ministry partnership desk are expected to support follow-up and accountability.

Essential personalities in Iruland, particularly indigenous and expatriate businesses, have been invited to register, participate in the Business & Cultural Day and join the Network as partners in the Kingdom’s long-term growth.

The organisers said the initiative marks a defining moment in Iruland’s development journey, positioning the Kingdom as an organised, forward-facing community where tradition and modern economic ambition advance in alignment.