Timipre Sylva, a former governor of Bayelsa State and former minister of state for Petroleum Resources, has appealed to the federal government and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to release four of his detained aides, describing their continued detention as “unjust, unnecessary, and inhumane.”

Mr Sylva made the appeal in a statement issued through his spokesperson, Julius Bokoru, on Saturday.

Mr Bokoru posted the statement on Facebook.

He stated that the detention of his staff — Paganengigha Anagha, Musa Mohammed (his driver), Police operative Ayuba Reuben, and Friday Lusa Paul — had persisted despite his formal communication to the anti-graft agency, indicating his willingness to honour its invitation once his ongoing medical treatment abroad allows him to travel.

“These individuals — fathers, husbands, ordinary Nigerians — have been held on grounds that appear unclear at best, and entirely vague to their traumatised families,” Mr Bokoru said.

Mr Sylva had, in a letter addressed to the EFCC chairperson, expressed his displeasure at the commission’s declaration that he was wanted over an alleged $14.8 million fraud.

Mr Sylva, in the letter dated 24 November, received and acknowledged by the EFCC on 26 November, however, informed the commission that he was currently receiving urgent medical care for a life-threatening condition.

He said he was in constant consultation with his medical team to know whether he could discontinue his treatment to enable him to present himself to the EFCC for interrogation.

‘Sylva’s residence under continuous security siege’

“Mr Sylva’s Maitama residence has been under continuous security siege, with his young children and household effectively confined,” Mr Boroku said. “Even routine communication with the press has come at personal risk to me and others.”

READ ALSO: Timipre Sylva responds after being declared wanted by EFCC

Continuing, he said, “These events carry a heavy toll — on individuals, on families, and on the democratic values that demand fairness, transparency, and proportionality. They also risk overshadowing the legacy of a patriot who, against daunting odds, championed the Petroleum Industry Bill until it became the Petroleum Industry Act we rely upon today.

“As governor, he ventured into the creeks to midwife the Presidential Amnesty Programme — a decisive intervention that restored peace and secured vital national revenues,” he said.

“Today, I make a humble but resolute appeal: that Messrs Anagha, Mohammed, Reuben, and Paul be released to rejoin their anxious families; that the 24-hour security encirclement around Chief Sylva’s children be lifted; and that the dignity of due process — the foundation of any civilised society — be restored.”

Mr Sylva, he said, had already written to the anti-graft agency pledging to appear before the Commission on a medically feasible date agreed upon by both parties. This is the responsibility of any honourable man — and he has fulfilled it.”

The EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyawale, did not respond to our reporter’s call seeking his comment.