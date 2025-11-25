The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, on Friday, 21 November 2025, said the Nigeria Customs Service has concluded arrangements to subject all incoming officers and men to a mandatory drug test as part of the ongoing recruitment exercise.

CGC Adeniyi, who disclosed this during the closing session of the CGC’s 2025 Conference in Abuja, said the measure was designed to ensure that no recruit enters the Service with substance-abuse tendencies that could compromise judgment, security responsibilities, or operational integrity.

According to him, the new directive is aimed primarily at the fresh intake of recruits, but serving officers will also be captured as the Service moves towards establishing what he described as “a fully drug-free institution.”

He said a mandatory drug test would be carried out for all officers and men across all Zones, Commands and at the Headquarters, noting that the Service would no longer tolerate a situation where personnel make sensitive decisions while under the influence of drugs.

CGC Adeniyi explained that the decision was informed by experiences where erratic behaviour or poor decision-making in some Commands was later linked to substance misuse.

He said, “There will be no compromise. We are going to ensure that every new officer is tested so that we do not begin to spend Service resources rehabilitating personnel.”

He warned that the era of overlooking early signs of substance abuse in the ranks was over, stressing that officers assigned to revenue collection, enforcement and border security must possess sound judgment at all times.

He also reminded officers to prioritise their personal health and undergo regular medical checks, stating that physical and mental fitness remain essential to effective service delivery.