Nigeria’s Wahid Enitan Oshodi has been re-elected as Executive Vice President of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) during the continuation of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held online on Saturday, 15 November.

Additionally, Olabanji Oladapo, the former Secretary General of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), has been confirmed as a member of the ITTF Council following the ratification of the Council Members.

Mr Oshodi, who also serves as President of the African Table Tennis Federation (ITTF Africa), secured his re-election in the first round of voting contested by 15 candidates worldwide.

He emerged among the top seven, alongside representatives from the United States, China, Turkey, Australia, Ecuador, Romania, and Jordan.

Of the three African candidates; Mr Oshodi, Egypt’s Alaa Meshref, and South Africa’s Hajera Kajee, Mr Oshodi was the only one elected to the eight-member Vice President team.

Mr Oshodi and China’s Liu Guoliang are the only returning members from the outgoing executive board, while six newly elected officials will join the board for the first time.

Mr Oshodi will serve another four-year term (2025–2029) alongside ITTF President Petra Sörling, continuing to champion Africa’s representation at the global level.

A seasoned sports administrator, legal practitioner, and civil engineer, Mr Oshodi has held several leadership roles in Nigerian and African sports.

He served as Lagos State Commissioner for Youth, Sports, and Social Development from 2011, organising the 2012 National Sports Festival and overseeing infrastructure development.

As President of the Nigerian Table Tennis Federation from 2013, he promoted youth development and international competitiveness, hosting ITTF Challenger tournaments.

Mr Oshodi’s rise in continental leadership began in 2016 when he was elected Vice President of ITTF Africa (Western Region).

He became Deputy President of the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) in 2021 and was elected President in 2024, with a focus on expanding access and participation in table tennis across Africa.

With his re-election, Mr Oshodi will continue to play a pivotal role in advancing the sport globally while strengthening Africa’s presence within the ITTF.