The Katsina State Government has once again reaffirmed its commitment to youth empowerment, innovation, and industrial growth under the visionary leadership of His Excellency, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda. The Governor has approved a specialized technical training programme for mechanics of the Central Mechanical Workshop at the Katsina Youth Craft Village (KYCV), alongside establishing collaboration with Autogig International Resources Ltd., Lagos. The specialized training, which commenced yesterday and will run until November 3, is designed to upgrade the technical competence, innovation mindset, and hands-on skills of KYCV mechanics in line with global automotive standards. The programme focuses on modern vehicle systems, advanced diagnostics, electric and hybrid technologies, IoT-enabled diagnostics, CNG kit installation, and workshop management. It combines rigorous classroom learning with hands-on sessions, giving participants practical exposure to emerging automotive technologies. Speaking on the initiative, the Coordinator of the Katsina Youth Craft Village, Engr. Kabir Abdullahi, described the Governor’s approval as a visionary and transformative gesture that reflects the administration’s deep belief in the power of technical education to transform lives and communities. He said, “What His Excellency has done is more than just approving training; it is an investment in the future of Katsina’s young people. This programme will open doors for our mechanics to learn the most modern automotive techniques that align with global best practices. They will be exposed to innovations reshaping the vehicle industry, including hybrid systems, digital diagnostics, and alternative energy technologies. This kind of practical training is what turns ordinary craftsmen into master technicians.” He further explained that the Central Mechanical Workshop is being repositioned to serve as a centre of excellence for automotive innovation and training, where young mechanics can continually upgrade their knowledge and become self-reliant professionals contributing to the state’s industrial development. “We are grateful to Governor Radda for his foresight and his continuous investment in the Katsina Youth Craft Village. He is not just providing opportunities; he is building capacity, restoring dignity to technical labour, and giving our youths a platform to dream beyond the ordinary. This is how societies grow, through knowledge, skill, and vision,” the Coordinator added. A major highlight of the initiative is the discussion between Autogig International and the Katsina Youth Craft Village, aimed at strengthening institutional collaboration and ensuring sustainable technical development. The discussions which will lead to signing an MoU, covers key areas such as authentic and affordable spare parts supply, joint technical research, staff training, and industry linkages with major automotive manufacturers. This partnership will help reposition the Katsina Youth Craft Village as a trusted, government-backed hub for modern vehicle repair, diagnostics, and innovation in Northern Nigeria. Facilitated by top industry experts, the training exposes participants to the latest innovations in electric and hybrid vehicle systems, digital fault detection, and clean energy conversion. It also emphasizes leadership, teamwork, and workshop management, skills essential for building professional discipline and sustainable workshop operations. The Youth Craft Village Transformation Programme, under which this initiative falls, remains one of the flagship interventions of the Katsina State Government’s Building Your Future agenda. Its objective is to nurture a generation of skilled, self-reliant, and entrepreneurial youths equipped with the technical knowledge to drive industrial and technological advancement across the state. Through this forward-thinking programme, the Katsina State Government continues to demonstrate its unwavering dedication to empowerment through education and skills, ensuring that young people are not only employable but also capable of creating opportunities, innovating, and leadership. Governor Radda administration remains steadfast in transforming vocational and technical training centres across Katsina State into vibrant, innovation-driven institutions where practical learning meets industry demands. This initiative reinforces the foundation for a stronger, self-reliant Katsina that thrives on knowledge, skill, and creativity.