The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, says he has forgiven Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, after he tendered an unreserved apology for his past remarks against the traditional ruler.

According to a statement signed by Moses Olafare, Director, Media & Public Affairs, the Ooni’s decision to forgive Mr Adeyemo is a demonstration of his commitment to unity and peace in Yorubaland.

At the Ooni’s palace where the reconciliation took place, Mr Adeyemo was said to have prostrated himself before the Ooni and expressed an emotional apology to the traditional ruler for his past remarks.

He revealed that he was surprised to learn of the Ooni’s role in securing his release from prison in Benin Republic, despite his earlier criticisms.

“I thank God for my life and for this opportunity. I never thought Kabiyesi would honour me this way. I have offended the Ooni and I am here to seek forgiveness. Whoever I have offended should also forgive me. A person may abuse a monarch behind him, but no one dares to insult a king to his face. Kabiyesi, please forgive me,” he was reported as saying.

Mr Adeyemi further appealed to the king to use his influence to clear his name from the security watchlist and unfreeze his bank accounts.

“I beg you to help remove my name from the wanted list and to assist in unfreezing my bank accounts. My priority is the security of Yorubaland. Our people are being killed and I want to use my strength to defend them. I need your support to make this possible,” he pleaded.

Ooni speaks

Describing Mr Adeyemi as a “brilliant and courageous son of Yorubaland,” the Ooni said the agitator’s struggles were not for personal gain but for the collective good of the Yoruba people.

“One thing I know is that patience and humility always prevail. Many insulted me when matters got tough, but I kept smiling because I understood,” the Ooni said.

The traditional leader revealed that he had previously intervened in Mr Adeyemo’s case with the late former President,l Muhammadu Buhari in meetings with him.

“I thank God you are alive today,” the Ooni said, assuring Mr Adeyemo that efforts would be made to address his requests.

Specifically, the Ooni promised to help resolve the issues of Igboho’s wanted status and frozen accounts.

“You are my son and I am not angry with you. You are a pride to the Yoruba race. Some said I should not receive you in Ife, but I told them you are fighting for our people. All matters will be settled. Let us put aside division and unite as one Yoruba family,” the Ooni added.

This is not the first time Sunday Igboho would apologise to the Ooni for his slur against the king. But this is the first time he tendered the apology one-on-one.

In February 2021, he apologised to the Ooni for describing him as a “Fulani slave”.

The apology came less than 24 hours after he accused the Ooni of not telling then-President Muhammadu Buhari about the travails of Yoruba people during their last meeting in Abuja.

Igboho admitted in a video that his tongue “misbehaved” when insulting the Ooni.

Who is Sunday Igboho?

Igboho lurched to national fame after he issued a seven-day eviction notice to herders in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State in January 2021. When the ultimatum expired, he led youth to the community and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

Sunday Igboho is a prominent Yoruba activist who has been at the forefront of advocating for the rights and security of the Yoruba people in Nigeria.

His activism gained momentum in January 2021 after he issued a seven-day ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen in Ibarapa, Oyo State, to vacate the land following the killing of a prominent individual, Fatai Aborode.

During a virtual town hall meeting in February 2021, Sunday Igboho criticized the Ooni, President Bola Tinubu, Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde for prioritizing their personal interests over the welfare of the Yoruba people.

He described them as “Fulani slaves” and accused them of being more interested in maintaining their relationships with the Fulani herdsmen and the federal government than in addressing the security concerns of the Yoruba people.

“Ooni should be able to tell Buhari about what Yoruba want. But he has collected dollars from Buhari. He called me but I don’t want to see him. Only Alaafin is supporting us and he has written a letter to the president. Ooni disappointed me. Politicians are with him,” he said.

He later apologized for his statement which ignited public outcry.

On 1 July 2021, operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) stormed his Ibadan residence in an attempt to arrest him, leading to a violent confrontation that left two of his associates dead.

Sunday Igboho subsequently fled to Benin Republic, from where he planned to connect a flight to Germany. He was arrested on 19 July 2021, at the Cotonou airport while attempting to travel to Germany. He was detained for nearly two years before being released in March 2022.

Sunday Igboho’s arrest and detention sparked widespread outrage and protests in Nigeria, with many calling for his release.

The activist has also accused the Nigerian government of sustained persecution, including freezing his bank accounts and those of his companies, despite court judgments in his favour.

