Sunday Igboho, the self-acclaimed Yoruba activist, has apologised to the Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi, for describing him as a “Fulani slave”.

Mr Igboho admitted in a video on Wednesday night that his tongue ‘misbehaved’ when insulting Mr Ogunwusi.

The apology came less than 24 hours after he accused Mr Ogunwusi of not telling President Muhammadu Buhari about the travails of Yoruba people during their last meeting in Abuja.

He levelled the accusation in a virtual town hall with Yorubas in the Diaspora on Wednesday. He described Mr Ogunwusi; former governor of Lagos, Bola Tinubu; Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde; and Oluwo of Iwo, Abdulrasheed Akambi, as Fulani slaves.

He claimed he would unleash an attack on Mr Ogunwusi’s home if the monarch failed to support him.

The ‘Yoruba nation agitator’ insulted the monarch, and this triggered furore on social media. He was criticised by many Yoruba indigenes who had been supporting his agitation.

Apology

Mr Igboho in an interview with a Facebook TV, Isokan Omo Oodua TV, sought for forgiveness for insulting Ooni and consequently said he meant to describe him as his father.

“I was told that I insulted the Ooni of Ife. I am sorry. Our culture forbids insults on elders, especially traditional rulers. But because I was not happy with the situation of things in Yorubaland, my tongue misbehaved.

“The matter is a case of father and son. I cannot insult Ooni and if it appears like that, he should forgive me.”

Mr Igboho recently gained media attention after he issued a seven-day quit notice to herders in a community in Oyo. When the ultimatum expired, he led youth to the community and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.