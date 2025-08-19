People With Disabilities (PWDs) in Ondo State have cried out against their exclusion from budgetary allocations by successive state governments.

They have also demanded the protection of their rights so as to make life easier for their members.

They were led by the Executive Director, Disability Not A Barrier Initiative (DINABI), Olajide Benjamin.

Mr Olajide, a computer engineer, told the NUJ, under the chairmanship of Leke Adegbitre, that what government had been doing for the PWDs in Ondo State was charity and not giving them their rights.

He said all they were asking from Ondo State Government was equity, inclusion and justice in government programmes.

He also called on parents not to keep indoors, their children who are with one disability or another.

Mr Olajide said there are medical solutions to most of the disabilities, noting that there was no way such could be attended to if kept indoors.

“In DINABI, we promote equity, inclusion and justice for PWDs,” he said.

“So, we are asking NUJ to help us on creating awareness among the people, particularly those in the corridor of power, to draw the attention of Ondo State Gvernment to attend to our needs.

“We don’t want sympathy, we don’t want pity, we don’t want charity measure, but our rights.

“We are also appealing to parents who have children with disabilities not to keep them indoors.

“There’s nothing to be ashamed of because a child has one disability or another. Afterall he or she didn’t create himself or herself that way.

“There are medical solutions to most of these disabilities; all we need doing is bringing them to us and we will direct you the appropriate quarters to solve the problem.”

In his response, Mr Adegbite assured that journalists in the state would not relent in their efforts in ensuring the voice of the people are heard by government and all stakeholders.

The NUJ chairman, who was represented by his deputy, Ayodeji Alabi, enjoined by the PWDs to always keep the union abreast of their programmes for adequate support and coverage.

“We are aware of some of your challenges, I want to promise you that all journalists in Ondo State would not relent in their efforts in being the amplifiers of the voice of the people,” he said.

“I want to implore you to carry us along in your advocacy and other programmes for us to give you all necessary support from our side.”

Also present at the courtesy visit was the state Secretary of NUJ, Olaoluwa Meishak.

This is not the first time PWDs in the state have appealed to Ondo State Government to incorporate them in the budgetary allocations of the state in all sectors of the economy.

Promises to better the lives of PWDs has always been in the campaigns of most candidates during elections, but they are neglected as soon as the campaigns are over.

For example, the O’Datiwa Care & Inclusive Initiative, which includes Free medical outreach for the elderly and vulnerable, widow care, elderly support, and empowerment for women with disabilities, is part of the 10-point agenda for women in the state, besides other plans for economic and financial inclusions.