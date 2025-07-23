An operative of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), simply identified as Jide, has been shot dead by gunmen suspected to be drug peddlers in Ondo State.

He was reportedly shot during a raid on an apartment in the Ita’nla area of Ondo town on Tuesday.

It was gathered that the team of NDLEA officers who were on a mission to recover hard drugs stored inside the ceiling of the apartment came under gunfire as they made efforts to seize the drugs.

“I guess the team got a tip that some drugs were stored inside the residential building at Ita’nla in Ondo. So, the officials came very early in a sting operation to bust the building,” a source close to the NDLEA said.

“Immediately they came in, some of them entered the building to recover the exhibits while Officer Jide stood outside, mounting the sentry guard. But gunmen came from nowhere and opened fire on him, and he was shot in the neck.

“The officer was immediately rushed to the hospital, but the doctors on duty confirmed him dead on arrival. It is a very sad development.”

The spokesperson for the Ondo Command of the NDLEA, Adebayo Solomon, could not be reached for comment.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed the incident.

He said that four suspects have already been arrested in connection with the crime, adding that a single-barrel gun was also recovered.

“Immediately it happened, we sent as reinforcement some of our officers down to the scene. We have been able to arrest four prime suspects who are now in our custody.

“We have also recovered a single barrel gun, and investigation is also ongoing in collaboration with the NDLEA to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly attack and killing to book,” Mr Ayanlade said.