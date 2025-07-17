Youth in Ondo town in Ondo State on Wednesday protested the incessant killings in the town due to violent activities of cult groups.

They called for an end to the rising spate of cultism, drug abuse, and violence in the metropolis.

Ondo town has become notorious for incessant cult clashes, a development that has led to the alleged killing of about 40 youth in the last few months.

Leading the youth in a peaceful rally, President of the Ondo Kingdom Youth Forum, Kayode Folayegun, called for justice and urged authorities to ensure that those responsible for the killings were brought to book.

“We can no longer fold our arms while our youth are being murdered. There must be consequences for anyone found guilty of such heinous acts,” Mr Folayegun said.

Another youth leader, Olaitan Aseyege, while addressing the rally, condemned the spate of killings, which he said had claimed over 40 young lives in recent times.

He appealed to the government and security agencies to intervene urgently and restore peace to the area.

“What we’re witnessing is heartbreaking. Our youth are being targeted and gunned down. This has to stop, and we need the intervention of government and law,” he said.

A community leader and former lawmaker, Joseph Akinlaja, in his address lauded the courage of the youth in standing up against cultism and urged them to remain committed to the ideals of peace, unity, and development.

He encouraged them to make informed choices and avoid being lured into criminality.

Mr Akinlaja, a two term member of the House of Representatives, also charged the youth to remain focused on peaceful, purposeful development and to avoid being used as tools for violence.

“Peace and progress must be our collective pursuit. Every young person here has a role to play in building a better, safer community,” Mr Akinlaja said.

“You must channel your energy towards useful ventures, you must all work collectively for the development of our kingdom. Cultism, land grabbing and mindless killing must be shunned by all of you.”

The youth vowed to support efforts to identify and expose the perpetrators of the killings, while working together to restore order and safety in Ondo Kingdom.

Previous incident

In May this year, five persons died as a result of clashes between rival cults in Ondo Town.

Although the Police Command in Ondo State arrested 46 suspects following the clashes, only nine of them were arraigned in June before an Akure Magistrate’s Court for murder and cultism.

The defendants include, Ayomide Akinrinmade,23; Olarewaju Adejuwon ,31; Kunle Johnson,29; Sodiq Ibrahim, 25; Franklin Akinrinsola, 29; Sunkanmi Adebusoye,30; Ayoola Fadayomi, 45; Eric Akingbesote,31 and 29-year old Akin Alomoloyin.

They were arraigned on six counts charge bordering on conspiracy, cultism, murder, illegal possession of arms and breach of the peace.

Stakeholders of Ondo Town, while reviewing the situation at a Town Hall in June this year, blamed local politicians for the recent surge in cult-related violence, killings, and unrest disrupting daily life in the community.

The meeting, which was called by the former Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, in response to the escalating crisis in the town, also received reports of how political actors and wealthy individuals were arming youth to advance selfish ambitions allegedly fuelling bloodshed.

