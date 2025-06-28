The Lagos State Police Command has announced the arrest of seven gang members suspected of hijacking a fuel truck, leading to the recovery of another stolen fuel tanker in the Ejigbo area of the state.

A tanker driver reported early Saturday to the Surulere Police Division that his vehicle, loaded with 45,000 litres of petrol, had been hijacked while in transit through the Alaka area of Surulere, Lagos.

Lagos State police commander spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed in a statement on the official X handle of the police that crack detectives and special operatives swiftly launched an investigation, which led to the recovery of the tanker—found empty—in the Orile area.

“Police teams promptly swung into action,” the statement read. “Discreet investigation led the operatives to a filling station in Ejigbo, where the stolen PMS had been offloaded. Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered another tanker being loaded with the same product stolen from the hijacked truck.”

The statement listed the suspects to include Izuchukwu Nwanoruo, 34, a businessman from Ejigbo; Kayode Falodun, 29, a tricycle rider from Ejigbo; Ojo Ayodele, 35, a mechanic from Ijegun Ijedodo; and Ayomide Thompson, 24, a graphics designer from Ijegun Ijedodo.

Others are Ahmed Saliu, 37, a driver from Ejigbo; Igbalaye Kareem, 38, a trader from Ogun State; and Babatunde Ahmed, 38, a driver from Ejigbo.

According to Mr Hundeyin, the second tanker used to transport the stolen fuel was also recovered and taken to the police station as evidence.

Mr Hundeyin confirmed that the suspects are currently in custody and assisting with investigations.

He added that they would be charged in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Owohunwa Jimoh, commended the operatives for their swift action and assured residents of the Command’s continued commitment to protecting lives and property.

He also urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, emphasising the role of community support in effective policing.

This Lagos incident mirrors a similar case reported in Oyo State in April, where operatives of the Oyo State Police Command intercepted a hijacked DAF truck loaded with 45,000 litres of petrol on the Ibadan–Ijebu-Ode Road around 1 a.m.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Adewale Osifeso, said the product, belonging to NIPCO Petroleum Nigeria Limited, was traced to Lincoln Filling Station in Odo-Ona Kekere, Ibadan, where it was being siphoned.

Two suspects, Oyekunle Olaoluwa (35) and Akanji Ladele (51), were arrested at the scene. A third suspect, Basiru Azeez (30), was later apprehended and he confessed to helping mastermind the hijack alongside an accomplice identified as “Femi.”

According to Mr Osifeso, the suspects were part of an armed group believed to be working as a syndicate.

He said investigations were ongoing to dismantle the network and bring all perpetrators to justice.

The command urged residents to stay alert and continue reporting suspicious activities as part of efforts to combat organised fuel theft in the region.

