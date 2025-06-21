The Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced seven Chinese nationals to one year imprisonment each for their involvement in cyberterrorism and internet fraud linked to a massive Ponzi scheme uncovered in December 2024.

The convicts — Peng Li Huan, Zhang Jin Rong, He Kun, Rachelle Cabalona, Caselyn Pionela, Guo Long Long, and Zhang Hua Zhai — were arrested during a raid conducted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 10 December 2024 at a building in Lagos.

The commission said the operation led to the arrest of 792 suspects, including 158 foreign nationals.

The EFCC arraigned the seven Chinese nationals on separate one-count cases before Justices Ayokunle Faji, Chukwujekwu Aneke, and Yellim Bogoro. Each charge centred on cyberterrorism and internet fraud.

The commission alleged that the defendants “willfully accessed computer systems organised to destabilise and destroy the fundamental economic and social structure of Nigeria by recruiting Nigerian youths to commit identity theft and impersonate foreign nationals for financial gain.”

The prosecution team, comprising Bilkisu Buhari-Bala, Chineye Okezie, and Banjo Temitope, informed the judges that the defendants entered into plea bargain agreements with the commission. The plea bargain agreements were filed on 20 June, they prosecution said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Upon arraignment, all seven defendants pleaded guilty and confirmed that they voluntarily consented to the plea deals. The courts consequently convicted and sentenced each of them to one year in prison, with an option of a N1 million fine.

In addition, the courts ordered that upon completion of their prison terms, the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) must ensure their deportation to their respective home countries within seven days.

The offences were said to contravene Section 18 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 (as amended in 2024), and Section 2(3)(d) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Related convictions

In a similar case, the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, recently sentenced 12 Philippine nationals, who is part of the same syndicate, to one year imprisonment each for cyberterrorism and internet fraud.

Mr Bogoro delivered the judgement after the defendants pleaded guilty to charges filed by the EFCC.

The convicts — Anjeanette Topacio, Gladys Joy Mag-Iba, Jean Calago, Shairah Mae Reyes, Roseann Gonzales, Lari Jane Tayag, Mary Grace De La Cruz, Krystel Aquilesca, Jonilyn Agulto, Paizza Camara, Vivian Pionella, and Jonalyn Mendoza — were arraigned on charges including possession of fraudulent documents and use of computer systems to destabilise Nigeria’s economic structure.

One of the charges alleged that Ms Topacio “willfully caused computer systems to be accessed with intent to destabilise Nigeria’s economic and social structure by procuring Nigerian youths for identity theft.”

Another charge accused Ms Reyes of possessing a Telegram message containing false identity claims in violation of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act.

READ ALSO: EFCC arraigns man over unlawful bureau de change business

All 12 defendants entered guilty pleas under plea bargain arrangements, after which prosecution counsel N.K. Ukoha and H.U. Kofarnaisa urged the court to convict them accordingly.

Mr Bogoro sentenced each defendant to one year in prison with a N1 million fine option and ordered their deportation to the Philippines within seven days of completing their sentences.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of all digital devices recovered from the convicts to the Federal Government.

The 12 were among 14 Philippine nationals remanded in February 2025 in connection with a cryptocurrency fraud ring. The group was part of the same cybercrime syndicate arrested during the December 2024 raid by the EFCC.

While some have opted for plea deals, others, including Marj Maranga, Zara Fabian, Dominique Medina, and Rachelle Cabalona (also listed among the convicted Chinese nationals), are still standing trial before another judge, Musa Kakaki.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

