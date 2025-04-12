The Lagos State Government has assured residents of Lagos Island that it is taking decisive measures to address the recent flooding in the area, as part of its ongoing urban regeneration project.

Speaking to reporters after an inspection tour on Friday in Lagos Island, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said the project—once completed—would resolve persistent flooding in several communities, including Adeniji, Oroyinyin, Idumagbo, Ojo Giwa, Jankara, and Aroloya.

“The ongoing construction work is understandably causing some inconvenience, and we apologise for that,” Mr Wahab said. “But we cannot make an omelette without breaking eggs. The discomfort is temporary; the solution will be permanent.”

He noted that the state government, in collaboration with the Ministries of Environment and Water Resources, as well as Infrastructure and Works, is satisfied with the progress of the regeneration effort.

To mitigate the immediate impact of flooding, Mr Wahab announced the installation of a temporary pumping station at the Adeniji Adele Underbridge.

The station, he said, is helping to clear stormwater from affected streets to ensure the continuation of construction works across the Island.

He added that the regeneration project would be executed in phases and is expected to be completed within two years.

During the tour, Mr Wahab ordered the demolition of illegal shanties blocking the drainage channel near King Ado High School on Ojo Giwa Street and directed that a building on Idi Oluwo Street be sealed for obstructing drainage with construction materials.

He reaffirmed the state’s commitment to enforcing environmental regulations, including the ban on Styrofoam and single-use plastics.

Addressing wider concerns about anticipated nationwide flooding, Mr Wahab referenced the federal government’s flood forecast, which listed Lagos among 30 states likely to experience severe flooding this year.

He assured residents that Lagos is prepared and has equipped its Emergency Flood Abatement Gang (EFAG) to respond throughout the year.

Mr Wahab also disclosed that the Ketu perishable food market, which had been sealed for environmental violations, was reopened after the traders complied with sanitation directives.

“All affected markets had received multiple abatement notices and ignored them,” he said. “We had to enforce compliance. But after intervention and seeing their efforts to clean up, we reopened the market.”

He was accompanied on the tour by top government officials, including the Special Adviser on Environment, Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu; Permanent Secretaries Gaji Tajudeen and Mahamood Adegbite.

Others include Lateef Shomide; the Managing Director of LAWMA, Muyiwa Gbadegeshin; and other agency heads. Locations visited included Ojo Giwa, Binuyo, Aroloya, Okoya Street, Dosumu, Oroyinyin Upstream, Odi-Oluwo, and Adeniji Adele Underbridge.

Background

The Lagos government’s efforts follow a warning from the federal government that over 1,200 communities in 176 Local Government Areas across 30 states, including Lagos, could experience severe flooding between April and November.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, made this known during the unveiling of the 2025 Annual Flood Outlook in Abuja.

He attributed the forecast to climate change, poor drainage infrastructure, and rising sea levels.

“Flash and urban flooding are projected in major cities due to intense rainfall and inadequate drainage,” Mr Utsev, a professor, said.

The Director General of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), Umar Mohammed, added that this year’s forecast identifies at-risk communities rather than broad LGAs, offering a more targeted flood response framework.

He emphasised the shift toward data-driven planning and resilience across sectors, including health, education, and agriculture.

