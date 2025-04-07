Protesters under the aegis of the Take-It-Back movement on Monday trooped to the streets in Lagos to march against bad governance and attacks on free speech in the country.

The protesters, joined by several civil society groups, gathered at the Ikeja under-bridge by 9:30 a.m., from where they marched through Obafemi Awolowo Way chanting solidarity songs and slogans such as “We are hungry! What are we saying?” drawing attention from onlookers and passersby.

Escorted by officers of the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the demonstrators marched towards the Lagos State House of Assembly.

However, they were stopped from entering the premises by a team of police officers led by a senior police officer, Tijani Fatai.

“We can’t allow you to go inside for security reasons, but we can protect you here,” Mr Fatai told the protesters.

The protests took place simulatanoualy in Oyo, Oyo, Rivers and other states as well Abuja on Monday.

Rights violation

Addressing journalists at the scene, Take-It-Back movement national coordinator Juwon Sanyaolu condemned the action, saying it violated their constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

“The police are stopping us from accessing the assembly complex, which is supposed to be the people’s house,” Mr Sanyaolu said. “This is a violation of our rights to movement, assembly, and protest.”

Mr Sanyaolu described the protest as a “warning action,” adding that more coordinated and widespread demonstrations would follow if the government did not act on their demands.

He called for the immediate release of protesters allegedly arrested and dispersed violently in other parts of the country, including Abuja, Yobe, Gombe, and Rivers States.

“We want the federal government to repeal the Cybercrime Act, lift the emergency rule in Rivers State, stop the demolition of houses in Lagos communities like Oworonshoki, and halt the ongoing trial of #EndSARS protesters accused of treason,” he said.

“This is just a warning. When we return, we will shake not just Nigeria but the entire world,” he added.

Another protest leader, identified as Isaiah and popularly known as Comrade Shine Shine, decried what he called the “oppressive policies” of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“Every policy coming from this administration is pushing Nigerians deeper into poverty,” he said. “The Cybercrime Act is being used to silence dissent. We won’t accept that.”

He criticised Nigerians who failed to join the protest, saying: “You say you’re hungry but won’t come out to speak against it. Hunger will eventually kill you if you don’t resist. This peaceful protest is our last line. The next generation may not be as peaceful as we are.”

He urged security agencies to respect protesters and warned against provoking violence.

“The police and other uniformed men should address protesters with civility. We are coming out peacefully with placards because we believe in dialogue. But if peaceful voices are crushed, violence might follow — and we don’t want that,” he said.

Cybercrime Act

Another protest leader, Opayemi, focused on the alleged unconstitutionality of the Cybercrime Act.

“The Cybercrime Act is being used to criminalise free speech. The Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, but this law punishes citizens for saying things the government finds uncomfortable,” he said.

Mr Opayemi also condemned the wave of forced demolitions in low-income communities, describing them as “inhumane,” especially during a time of economic hardship.

“These demolitions in places like Makoko, Ikosi, and Oworonshoki are being carried out without regard for the suffering masses,” he said. “The hardship we’re facing in Nigeria today is not natural. It’s man-made — created by bad policies and an uncaring government.”

He alleged that the Lagos State House of Assembly was not functioning properly due to internal conflicts, adding that the protesters were denied an audience with lawmakers.

“The people must be heard,” he said. “This government must listen before it’s too late. The people are suffering, and the patience they keep asking for has long run out.”

The protesters vowed to return to the streets if the federal government fails to repeal the 2024 Cybercrime Act and address a string of human rights and governance concerns.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, rejected claims by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) that the protest was aimed at undermining the National Police Day celebration.

In a post on his verified Facebook page on Sunday, Mr Sowore criticised the statement issued by the police, describing it as an attempt to divert attention from the controversies surrounding the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

“It is the Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of ILLEGAL Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, that should reconsider their program,” he wrote.

“No amount of such initiatives can save Egbetokun from the controversy surrounding his illegal, unjust, and scandalous appointment by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The police had earlier raised concerns about the timing and motive behind the planned protest.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the police said it had learned of the protest being organised by the ‘Take It Back’ movement across several states, particularly in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The police noted that the protest was scheduled to take place on the same day the Federal Government has designated as National Police Day to honour the service and dedication of police personnel.

