Activist and former presidential candidate and Omoyele Sowore, has rejected claims by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) that the planned nationwide protest by the ‘Take It Back’ movement on Monday is aimed at undermining the National Police Day celebration.

In a post on his verified Facebook page on Sunday, Mr Sowore criticised the statement issued by the police, describing it as an attempt to divert attention from the controversies surrounding the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

“It is the Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of ILLEGAL Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, that should reconsider their program,” he wrote.

“No amount of such initiatives can save Egbetokun from the controversy surrounding his illegal, unjust, and scandalous appointment by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

He further called on Mr Egbetokun to retire from the police force upon completing 35 years in service, just as others before him have done. According to him, the country needs a reformed police institution.

“Nigeria needs a new police force, not one headed by a spent force IGP utilising diversionary tactics to shift public attention from his shortcomings and scandals,” he said. “Regardless, tomorrow’s protest must go on across Nigeria. Nothing can stop the movement of the people!”

The 7 April protest is the latest in the series of demonstrations Mr Sowore’s group has led or joined forces with others to organise.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Sowore and his group played crucial roles in the August 2024 #EndBadGovernnace protest as well as the subsequent 1 October 2024 protest organised to campaign against corruption, bad governance, insecurity and poor management of the country’s economy.

Police raise concerns over protest timing

Earlier, the police had raised concerns about the timing and motive behind the planned protest.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the police said it had learned of the protest being organised by the ‘Take It Back’ movement across several states, particularly in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The police noted that the protest was scheduled to take place on the same day the Federal Government has designated as National Police Day to honour the service and dedication of police personnel.

Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said while the police recognised the constitutional right of citizens to peaceful assembly, the planned protest raises questions about its intent, especially given the significance of the day.

“The Nigeria Police Force is deeply concerned about the motive behind such a protest scheduled on the same day the contributions of the Nigeria Police Force to national security are to be celebrated,” Mr Adejobi stated.

“Such a glamorous event will bring together dignitaries from all spheres of life, both locally and internationally, including foreign Inspectors-General of Police and diplomats.”

The spokesperson described the protest as “ill-timed and mischievous,” alleging that it may be a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of the police and the country.

He added that, in line with global best practices, the government had designated 7 April as National Police Day to celebrate the achievements of the force.

“The rationale behind staging a nationwide protest on the same day is however questionable and perceived to be a deliberate attempt and unpatriotic act,” he said.

ALSO READ: Court grants Sowore N10 million bail in cybercrime case over abusing IGP Egbetokun

Mr Adejobi advised the organisers to reconsider their plans and pursue their demands through dialogue with the appropriate government institutions.

Background on the movement and its leader

The Take It Back movement is a pro-democracy and advocacy group founded by Mr Sowore in 2018.

The group has consistently campaigned against corruption, abuse of power, and police brutality.

It gained national attention during the #RevolutionNow protests, which called for sweeping reforms in governance and the security sector.

Mr Sowore, who contested Nigeria’s 2019 and 2023 presidential elections on the platform of the African Action Congress (AAC), has been a vocal critic of successive administrations.

He has faced multiple arrests and legal battles over his role in organising protests, particularly those seen as challenging state authority.

His supporters argue that his activism gives voice to Nigeria’s disenfranchised citizens, while critics, including security agencies, often accuse him of inciting unrest.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

