The report of a meningitis outbreak in 23 states dominated headlines today.
According to the Tribune, “NCDC records 151 deaths, 1,826 suspected meningitis cases in 23 states.”
First News reported, “Meningitis Claims 156 Lives in Nigeria, NCDC Issues Warning.”
Blueprint also reported, “Meningitis death toll hits 156, suspected cases 1,858.”
It also reported, “ACF urges state of security emergency in vulnerable communities.”
The Sun reported that “Outrage spreads over Plateau killings.”
“Plateau Killings: Enough Is Enough, Tinubu Talks Tough,” The Matrix reported.
Tribune said, “Plateau killings: Enough is enough, Ribadu warns.”
Meanwhile, Business Day reported that “CBN opens dollar tap as Trump tariffs test naira.”
“US-imposed tariffs’ll jeopardise Nigeria’s export trade -FG,” the Hope newspaper reported.
According to This Nigeria, “CSOs appeal to Tinubu to halt Dangote, NNPCL rift.”
Leadership wrote that “Experts demand urgent reforms in health sector.”
“Police, protesters head for showdown in Lagos, Abuja,” according to The Nation.
“Tinubu’s leadership will transform Nigeria into a more vibrant country -Shettima,” Daily Monitor reported.
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
