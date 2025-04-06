President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, condoled with the government and people of Oyo State over the death of Victor Olunloyo, a former governor of old Oyo State.
Mr Tinubu extended sympathy to the Olunloyo family and all who knew and respected the late elder statesman and scholar.
The president’s condolence message was contained in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, his spokesperson.
“Olunloyo, renowned for his mathematical prowess, obtained a PhD in Applied Mathematics and Number Theory from St. Andrews University in Scotland at 25.
|
“In 1962, at just 27, he became a commissioner in the old Western Region. He served multiple times as commissioner in the Western State, which succeeded the Western Region.
He further extolled the deceased’s leadership qualities as the founding rector of The Polytechnic Ibadan and Kwara State Polytechnic.
The President emphasised Mr Olunloyo’s academic and professional journey and his belief in education as a transformative tool for national development.
“Dr Olunloyo will be celebrated in academic circles for his brilliance and foundational contributions to applied mathematics and number theory.
“As an educator, he profoundly influenced future leaders and fortified educational institutions,” Tinubu said.
Reflecting on Mr Olunloyo’s tenure as governor of the old Oyo State, Mr Tinubu remarked: “Although his time in office was brief, his tenure was marked by exceptional vision and leadership.
READ ALSO: TRENDING: Obasanjo displays steeze at 2025 Lisabi Day (PHOTOS)
“The abrupt end to his administration due to military intervention did not deter him from continuing to serve the nation.”
The president lauded the late governor over his unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s unity, progress, and intellectual advancement, emphasising that his contributions would remain enduring milestones in Nigeria’s history.
“May the Almighty God grant him eternal rest and bring solace to all who mourn this distinguished statesman,” the President concluded. (NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999