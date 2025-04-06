President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, condoled with the government and people of Oyo State over the death of Victor Olunloyo, a former governor of old Oyo State.

Mr Tinubu extended sympathy to the Olunloyo family and all who knew and respected the late elder statesman and scholar.

The president’s condolence message was contained in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, his spokesperson.

“Olunloyo, renowned for his mathematical prowess, obtained a PhD in Applied Mathematics and Number Theory from St. Andrews University in Scotland at 25.

“In 1962, at just 27, he became a commissioner in the old Western Region. He served multiple times as commissioner in the Western State, which succeeded the Western Region.

He further extolled the deceased’s leadership qualities as the founding rector of The Polytechnic Ibadan and Kwara State Polytechnic.

The President emphasised Mr Olunloyo’s academic and professional journey and his belief in education as a transformative tool for national development.

“Dr Olunloyo will be celebrated in academic circles for his brilliance and foundational contributions to applied mathematics and number theory.

“As an educator, he profoundly influenced future leaders and fortified educational institutions,” Tinubu said.

Reflecting on Mr Olunloyo’s tenure as governor of the old Oyo State, Mr Tinubu remarked: “Although his time in office was brief, his tenure was marked by exceptional vision and leadership.

“The abrupt end to his administration due to military intervention did not deter him from continuing to serve the nation.”

The president lauded the late governor over his unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s unity, progress, and intellectual advancement, emphasising that his contributions would remain enduring milestones in Nigeria’s history.

“May the Almighty God grant him eternal rest and bring solace to all who mourn this distinguished statesman,” the President concluded. (NAN)

