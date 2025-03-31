Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has ordered the immediate suspension of the commander of the Edo State Security Corps, Friday Ibadin, a retired police commissioner, over the killing of hunters in the state.

In a statement signed on Saturday by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ikhilor, the governor also suspended all illegal vigilante groups operating in the state.

Their suspension followed a review of the preliminary report of the gruesome killing of some hunters at Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of the state on Thursday, Mt Ikhilor said.

“It is to be reiterated that the local vigilante group involved in the gruesome killing of 27 March was operating illegally and was never profiled or registered with Edo State Security Corps,” Mr Ikhilor said, adding that the actions of the group do not reflect the objectives of the corps.

President Tinubu had condemned the killing of the hunters who were intercepted by local vigilantes in the Uromi community of Esan North Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement, the president expressed shock at the dastardly act and directed security agencies to conduct swift and thorough investigations and punish the suspected culprits.

Governor Okpebholo has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Investigations into the killings are ongoing, and 14 persons have been arrested so far, while there is an intense manhunt for others involved in the gruesome killing by a special team set up by the inspector-general of police,” the secretary to the state government said in the statement.

Mr Ikhilor said the state government is in contact with the families of the victims, community leaders, and the Government of Kano State, where most of the deceased hail from.

He urged parties to remain calm and assured of the state government’s commitment to ensure justice is done in a transparent manner.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

