The office of the Chief of Staff to the Alaafin of Oyo Kingdom has announced a daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., effective immediately, in preparation for the traditional rites of the Alaafin, Abimbola AbdulAkeem Owoade I.

The curfew, which will be in place from Friday, 7 March, to Saturday, 29 March, aims to ensure the peaceful conduct of the Oro Ipebi rites, a crucial traditional process leading up to Alaafin’s ascension to the throne.

According to Rotimi Osuntola, the Alaafin’s Chief of Staff, Oyo township residents are advised to comply with the curfew and avoid movement during restricted hours.

“This means movements are not allowed during the period of the curfew, and anyone who contravenes this order shall be arrested and detained till 7 a.m. of the following day after his or her arrest,” Mr Osuntola stated.

He emphasised the importance of respecting the Oro Ipebi rites, which involve the Alaafin going into absolute seclusion.

“ORO IPEBI… is sacrosanct for the ascending Iku-Baba-Yeye and must be respected by all and sundry,” Mr Osuntola said.

The tussle for the Alaafin throne

Following Lamidi Adeyemi III’s demise on 22 April 2022, the Oyomesi, the historical Oyo council of kingmakers, initiated selecting a successor in accordance with the Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration of 1961, which vests the authority to choose the Alaafin in the traditional council.

From a pool of 82 aspirants, the Oyomesi selected Lukman Gbadegesin as the new Alaafin. However, Governor Seyi Makinde questioned the process and refused to approve Gbadegesin’s appointment.

In 2023, the kingmakers filed a lawsuit against Governor Makinde and other officials. However, the Oyo State High Court dismissed the case because of administrative errors.

In response, the kingmakers, through their counsel, filed a notice of appeal and motion for injunction at the Court of Appeal and Oyo High Court.

Despite the legal battle over the Alaafin stool, the governor appointed Mr Owoade the new Alaafin in January.

The disregard for Oyomesi’s selection process has been criticised as a breach of the law and customary practices.

