President Bola Tinubu has appointed Attahiru Jega, a former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), as special adviser and coordinator of the Presidential Livestock Reform.
President Tinubu announced the appointment Friday, hoping to drive meaningful progress in the livestock sector and further strengthen national development efforts.
Mr Jega, a professor and former vice chancellor of Bayero University, co-chaired the Presidential Livestock Committee with President Tinubu.
The committee delivered comprehensive recommendations that underscored sustainable livestock reforms. One recommendation was the creation of the Livestock Ministry, which now has a minister.
|
Mr Jega, 68, is a member of the International Elections Advisory Council and the pro-Chancellor and chairman of the Governing Council of Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education in Kano State.
He served as the chairman of INEC between 2010 and 2015.
His appointment as special adviser to President Tinubu will reinforce the gains of the presidential committee and ensure the continued momentum of the reforms already in motion.
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
(Information & Strategy)
March 7, 2025
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999