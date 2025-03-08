In just one minute, you can say “Astaghfirullah” more than 100 times! The benefits of seeking forgiveness are numerous: it grants forgiveness, opens the gates of Paradise, increases provisions, strengthens your resolve, repels harm, and even brings down rain. It is a reason for increased wealth and children.

Saturday, Ramadan 08, 1446 AH (08/03/2025)

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of all creation. May Allah extol the Messenger in the highest company of Angels and grant him peace; and likewise, his family, his Companions and all those who truly and sincerely follow him until the Day of Resurrection.

Respected brothers and sisters! People often overlook the profound significance of the simple yet powerful Du’a (supplication) known as Istighfar — saying “Astaghfirullah” (I seek forgiveness of Allah). It is the Sunnah of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) to seek forgiveness from Allah at least 100 times daily. If Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), the one who is guaranteed Paradise, humbles himself in seeking forgiveness a hundred times a day, how much more do we need to seek Allah’s mercy?

Let us reflect on the countless benefits and virtues of reciting this beautiful supplication, In Shaa Allah.

Benefits of Reciting Istighfar (Astaghfirullah):

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

1. Istighfar is a gateway to relief and happiness. Whenever you feel distressed or anxious, start reciting it, and In Shaa Allah, it will calm your heart and bring peace.

2. It removes anxiety, and your Du’as are answered. Allah promises relief to those who seek His forgiveness.

3. It opens the doors of sustenance. Regular recitation of Istighfar brings abundant provisions.

4. It opens the doors of mercy. Seeking forgiveness draws down Allah’s mercy.

5. It opens the doors of knowledge. When we ask Allah for forgiveness, He grants us wisdom.

6. Istighfar is a pathway to productivity. It clears the mind, allowing us to focus on our duties.

7. It provides emotional relief. When sadness or frustration overwhelms you, saying “Astaghfirullah” repeatedly lifts your spirit.

8. It helps alleviate depression. The act of seeking forgiveness from Allah soothes the soul and calms our worries.

9. Istighfar helps prevent sins. Reminding ourselves to seek forgiveness often strengthens our resolve to avoid wrongdoing.

Hadiths on the importance of Istighfar:

Ibn Abbas (may Allah be pleased with him) narrated:

“If anyone constantly seeks pardon (from Allah), Allah will appoint for him a way out of every distress and a relief from every anxiety, and will provide sustenance for him from where he expects not.” [Abu Dawud]

Abdullah Bin Abbas (may Allah be pleased with him) reported:

“The one who frequently repents and says Istighfar, Allah will open a path from poverty and difficulties. All sorrow and hardship will be replaced with prosperity and contentment. One will receive sustenance from unexpected sources.” [Sunan Ibn Majah]

The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“The one who seeks forgiveness for Muslim men and women twenty five or twenty six times every day, Allah will count that person among those whose Du’a (supplication) is accepted. Through this person’s blessings, those on earth will gain sustenance.” [Ibn Majah]

In just one minute, you can say “Astaghfirullah” more than 100 times! The benefits of seeking forgiveness are numerous: it grants forgiveness, opens the gates of Paradise, increases provisions, strengthens your resolve, repels harm, and even brings down rain. It is a reason for increased wealth and children.

Dear brothers and sisters! The gates of repentance remain open, so don’t delay your repentance by waiting for tomorrow, for tomorrow is uncertain. Repent today and make it a habit to seek forgiveness by reciting “Astaghfirullah.”

Say with sincerity:

“I believe in Allah’s mercy. I have sinned, I have gone astray, I have been negligent, but still I believe in Allah’s boundless mercy and forgiveness. I will not despair!”

Allah, in His infinite mercy, has made Al-Ghaffar — The Great Forgiver is one of His Names. There are numerous verses in the Qur’an emphasising the importance of seeking forgiveness from Allah.

In Surah Hud (Qur’an, 11:3):

“And (commanding you): ‘Seek the forgiveness of your Lord, and turn to Him in repentance, that He may grant you good enjoyment for a term appointed, and bestow His abounding Grace to every owner of grace.’”

In Surah Al-Hijr (Qur’an, 15:49):

“Declare (O Muhammad) unto My servants, that truly, I am the Oft-Forgiving, the Most-Merciful.”

In Surah An-Nahl (Qur’an, 16:119):

“Then verily, your Lord is Most Forgiving to those who repent, believe, and do righteous deeds.”

In Surah Al-Isra (Qur’an, 17:25):

“Your Lord knows best what is in your inner-selves. If you are righteous, then, verily, He is Ever Most Forgiving to those who turn unto Him in obedience and repentance.”

In Surah Ta-Ha (Qur’an, 20:82):

“And verily, I am indeed Forgiving to him who repents, believes (in My Oneness), does righteous deeds, and then remains constant in doing them.”

In Surah Al-Muminun (Qur’an, 23:118):

“And say (O Muhammad): ‘My Lord! Forgive and have mercy, for You are the Best of those who show mercy.’”

There are numerous verses in the Qur’an that reinforce the importance of repentance and seeking forgiveness. Allah’s mercy is vast, and through His forgiveness, He leads us to the path of righteousness and peace.

So, my question now is, did you say “Astaghfirullah” 100 times today?

Ya Allah, on this day, let us have mercy on the orphans, and feed the hungry, and spread peace, and keep company with the noble-minded, O the shelter of the hopeful.

Glorious You are Ya Allah, and with Your praise, and blessed is Your Name, and exalted is Your majesty, and none has the right to be worshipped but You.

All perfect praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds. May the peace, blessings and salutations of Allah be upon our noble Messenger, Muhammad (Peace be upon him), and upon his family, his Companions and his true followers.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of: Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah Mosque; and Late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene Mosque, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: gusauimam@gmail.com; or +2348038289761.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

