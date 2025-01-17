Banji Lawal has been appointed the new Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) for the South-west geopolitical zone.

According to a statement released Friday by the Head of Press and Public Relations of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Ikechukwu Ani, Mr Lawal will represent the region on the Force Management Team.

He said Mr Lawal took over from Sylvester Alabi, the DIG in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, representing the zone, who retired on 31 December 2024.

The PSC spokesperson said Mr Lawal was an Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Border Patrol at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, before the appointment.

Mr Ani said the new DIG also served as a commandant at the Police Training College in Ikeja and as the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Operations in Ekiti, Abia, and Edo States.

He said Mr Lawal had appeared before the commission in the plenary at its extraordinary meeting.

Mr Ani said the new DIG passed written and oral examinations, during which he particularly commended the Nigeria Police Force’s community policing programme.

He said the Chairman of the PSC, Hashimu Argungu, congratulated the new DIG on his elevation and urged him to make himself relevant to the Police Management Team.

NAN

