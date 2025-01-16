In response to renewed hostilities between the Ifon and Ilobu communities in Osun State, which recently resulted in the shooting of two individuals, Governor Ademola Adeleke has imposed an immediate curfew on the affected areas.
The governor also directed the deployment of security agencies to restore peace and prevent any further breakdown of law and order in the two communities.
A statement issued by the Osun State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, explained that the curfew and movement restrictions aim to de-escalate tensions and avert further violence. The curfew will to be enforced between 7:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. until further notice.
After Tuesday’s attack in Ifon, where gunmen shot two people and injured many others in the Odoje and Golden Gate areas, the Osun State government announced measures to ensure lasting peace between the warring communities.
“That a 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. curfew be imposed with immediate effect starting from today, Thursday, the 16th of January 2025, until further notice. That a contingent of all security personnel, comprising the Army, Police, and Civil Defence, has been deployed, accordingly to the warring communities, to forestall further anarchy.
“That all stakeholders in the areas are advised to cooperate with the state government to resolve the issues amicably at ensuring lasting peace.
“That an enlarged Committee of Stakeholders, which shall consist of the representatives of the Communities, the Service Chiefs, the representatives of the State Council of Obas, and other relevant bodies, be immediately constituted to resolve the issue permanently.
“Finally, anyone or group of persons found or caught doing or instigating any further violence, knowingly or unknowingly, in breach of lasting peace would be made to face the full wrath of the law, via necessary prosecution, in line with the dictates of the law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the statement added.
