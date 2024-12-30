The Anglican bishop who was abducted in Akoko, Ondo State, on Saturday, has been freed.
Canon Olowolagba was released along with his wife and two daughters, according to the Commander of the Ondo State Security Network (Amotekun), Adetunji Adeleye.
The cleric was kidnapped by gunmen along Ise Akoko-Iboropa road in Akoko North-East Local Government Area.
PREMIUM TIMES reports that the kidnappers initially demanded a ransom of N75 million but later reduced the sum.
“The pastor and family have been released,” Mr Adeleye said in a short message on Sunday.
The cleric was said to have been travelling from Ipesi with his wife, their 16-year-old daughter and a nine-year-old girl staying with them, when they were kidnapped.
The Amotekun commander did not give details on how the victims were released.
He had earlier promised that efforts would be made to secure their release when the matter was reported to the agency.
The police also refused to comment on the incident saying the matter was not reported to them.
Kidnap for ransom is common in Ondo and several Nigerian states. It is carried out by various armed groups.
