2024 was a year of high drama in the Nigerian entertainment scene, with public celebrity feuds taking centre stage. From fiery social media spats to intense legal battles, these clashes were not just gossip fodder but intense spectacles that kept fans and observers talking all year.

Premium Times reviews some of the most notable celebrity beef of 2024.

1.VDM x Bobrisky

The animosity between social media activist VeryDarkMan (VDM) and crossdresser Bobrisky took an unexpected turn after Bobrisky’s release from a six-month prison term for financial misconduct. VDM posted a viral audio clip of Bobrisky discussing how he allegedly paid ₦15 million to the EFCC to drop money laundering charges, sparking a feud that no one saw coming.

Bobrisky’s refusal to repay ₦4 million borrowed for the alleged EFCC payoff led VDM to release the recording. Bobrisky dismissed the audio as fake, sparking a series of online insults. The feud prompted investigations by the EFCC, the suspension of senior correctional officers, and a probe by the House of Representatives, marking one of the most intense moments of the year.

2.Burna Boy x Speed Darlington

Speed Darlington, aka Akpi, ridiculed Burna Boy’s association with American rapper Diddy, who was entangled in legal troubles with the FBI.

The Grammy-winning artiste had Akpi arrested, sparking a heated legal battle. Following his release from police custody, Darlington fired back with a diss track titled Baby Oil, aimed at Burna Boy. The track quickly became popular, climbing to Spotify Nigeria’s Top 100 chart, marking an unexpected turn in the feud.

On 27 November, Darlington was rearrested while performing in Owerri, Imo State, an action his legal team condemned as abusing police authority.

The case has been adjourned to 6 January 2025 for further hearing.

3. Blessing Ceo and Nkechi Blessing

The feud between relationship expert Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, and 35-year-old actress Nkechi Blessing has been ongoing since 2023. The two have clashed over various issues, from accusations of flaunting low-quality designer bags to alleged fake lifestyles on social media. This ongoing saga has kept fans on their seats, waiting for the following verbal exchange.

Their rivalry escalated when Nkechi body-shamed Blessing’s CEO, comparing her physique to a protest placard, claiming bikinis are not for everyone. In response, Blessing’s CEO criticised Nkechi’s preference for dating younger men and recounted past encounters where she claimed to have “humbled” the actress.

In July, Blessing CEO also revealed in a podcast with Uriel Oputa that her dislike for Nkechi stemmed from an earlier incident in which whichNkechi admired her post-liposuction figure and inquired about the procedure. The feud remains unresolved, with both parties continuing their verbal exchanges, leaving the readers curious about its future

4. Iyabo Ojo x VDM

The longstanding feud between social media activist Verydarkman (VDM) and Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo shows no signs of easing. VDM has persistently criticised Iyabo, accusing her of withholding information about Mohbad’s death, involvement in blackmail schemes, and running the controversial Instagram blog gistlover.

He also alleged that Paulo Okoye, Iyabo’s partner, and her daughter Priscilla were sexually involved.

In response, The 46-year-old actress, in an Instagram post, addressed VDM’s behaviour and questioned his upbringing. In her post, she stated, “Your parents failed to provide you with a nurturing environment,” suggesting that his upbringing lacked love and proper guidance, which she believes shaped him “into a toxic narcissist” with manipulative tendencies.

5.Gideon Okeke x Jim iyke

Gideon Okeke recently criticised his colleague Jim Iyke, revealing he sustained a serious injury during a production under Iyke’s supervision, which required stitches and took three months to heal.

The 41-year-old actor also mocked Jim Iyke, calling him a “small boy with a fake accent.” So far, Jim Iyke has not responded to these allegations.

6.Yul Edochie x Kanayo .O. Kanayo

In September, Yul Edochie criticised veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo after Kanayo interviewed Yul’s brother, Linc Edochie, on his podcast. During the interview, Linc advised Yul to keep his controversial marriage to Judy Austin off social media.

Reacting to the interview, Yul posted a viral Instagram post calling Kanayo “stupid,” prompting netizens to flood the Kanayo Instagram page to alert him of the insult.

In response to the trending post, Kanayo quietly unfollowed Yul on Instagram.

7.Burna Boy x Eedris Abdulkareem

In February, Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy and veteran musician Eedris Abdulkareem clashed over a controversial comment Eedris made during an upcoming episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast.

In the podcast, Eedris criticised Burna Boy for claiming that no one in Nigeria had ever supported him, describing the statement as “stupid talk.”

Triggered by the remark, Burna Boy took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to fire back at Eedris. In a now-deleted post, he mocked the veteran artist, saying he blamed those who had contributed to Eedris’s hospital bills during his health crisis. Burna Boy also insinuated that Eedris lacked access to the elite spaces he frequents, adding, “I wish we could meet by mistake.”

In response, Eedris condemned Burna Boy’s comments, particularly about his health challenges, and released a diss track titled Essay to Burna Boy.

8.Portable x Bobrisky

Controversial singer Portable and Bobrisky clashed in March after the latter won ‘Best Dressed Female’ and was awarded N1 million at the movie Beast of Two Worlds premiere.

Portable, displeased with Bobrisky’s emergence as ‘Best Dressed Female’, criticised for awarding him, arguing that the decision promotes homosexuality and claiming that Bobrisky did not merit the ‘Best Dressed Female’ award because he is not biologically a female.

However, Bobrisky, displeased with Portable’s criticism, retaliated and described the singer as an unfortunate individual who envied his success.

The crossdresser threatened to deal with Portable as he rained curses on him and his family.

In reaction to Bobrisky’s threats, Portable recorded a diss track titled Brotherhood, directly targeting the crossdresser.

9. Peter x Paul (PSquare) x Jude Okoye

The reconciliation of P-Square in 2021 has been short-lived.

In August, Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, confirmed in an interview with City FM that their music group, P-Square, no longer existed.

Paul Okoye (Rudeboy) accused his twin brother, Peter Okoye Mr P), of petitioning the EFCC against him for the alleged diversion of P-Square’s funds and unexplained wealth. Rudeboy also claimed that Mr P stole their song, Winning, which was initially meant for their comeback album.

In response, Peter released an audio recording on Instagram showing a discussion about the song’s creation, during which he directed Paul on how to perform certain parts.

10.VDM x Falz

In September, Premium Times reported that activist Verydarkman (VDM) posted a leaked audio clip of Bobrisky on Instagram, alleging that the crossdresser implicated rapper Falz and his father, human rights lawyer Femi Falana, in helping him evade a jail term.

Falz and his father denied the claims and filed a lawsuit against VDM, demanding a retraction and an apology. However, despite a court order, VDM refused to comply, insisting he had done nothing wrong.

The court has adjourned the case till January 2025.

11.Davido x Tiwa Savage

In January, Davido and Tiwa Savage unfollowed each other on Instagram, causing a buzz on social media.

Weeks later, Tiwa Savage filed a complaint against Davido, alleging that the Dami Duro coroner had “threatened to treat her fuckup in Lagos”.

The songstress also accused Davido of directly threatening her privacy and dignity.

According to Tiwa, the conflict began on 23 December when she posted an Instagram story featuring herself and Sophia Momodu, the mother of Davido’s first child. Following this, Davido allegedly sent messages through her manager, who is also part of his management team, accusing her of taunting him and making disrespectful, malicious, and derogatory remarks.

Savage stated that she responded to Davido’s message, asking him not to contact her again and emphasising that she had supported him and his daughter Imade, particularly during the loss of his son.

After the petition went viral, Davido ignored it and shared a tweet with his fans, informing them about a song he had just made.

12.Tekno x Kizz Daniel

In April, Nigerian music stars Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, and Miles Kelechi, aka Tekno, became embroiled in a public feud after a social media post alleged that Kizz Daniel had been sharing revenue from the hit song “Buga” with Tekno.

Tekno immediately denied the claims, responding on social media with a fiery remark: “Him money no reach. Anybody wey put out that fake interview, thunder fire your mama…”

Nearly two weeks later, Kizz Daniel reacted with a sarcastic response, stating, “Dem mention money, you sef dey talk and spewing shit like an*s. See ekuke, the way we rescue with BUGA!! Oloribu omo ale.”

In retaliation, Tekno shot back, “Hope you are trending now, fool! Careful o, breeze blow, fowl nyash dey open. I’m not the one to be played with before I Kattwilliams your ass.”

13.Davido x Wizkid

Afrobeat superstars David Adeleke and Ayodeji Balogun have been rivals since 2014.

On 29 April, their long-standing feud resurfaced when Wizkid shared a leaked video of Davido begging a female associate on his knees. He used the video to mock Davido, suggesting his fans needed to beg similarly for new music.

Davido fired back with cryptic tweets seemingly aimed at Wizkid, the Ojuelegba crooner.

In one tweet, Davido wrote, “Dem no know your Gbedu,” a likely jab at Wizkid, who announced his album Morayo. The 30BG boss added, “When light comes, darkness vanishes. Let’s get active.”

Later, Wizkid took to X, writing, “U know what…no point. Delusional niggas, pray for y’all.”

Davido swiftly responded, stating, “We are not delusional. You’re a sick man.”

Wizkid countered with two laughing emojis and posted a leaked viral video of Davido on his knees, seemingly begging a female associate.

Davido retorted, “That’s what I thought. Nothing to say! That is why I stopped wasting my clout and jeopardising my millions of USD in endorsements on someone whose career was resurrected a few years ago just to die again. NEXT!!”

Unbothered, Wizkid dismissed Davido’s remarks, asserting his dominance: “I got nun to say to you, my boy! I can retire today, and you’re still not on my level. You’re an influencer with a songwriter. I wish you well.”

Five months later, Wizkid, seemingly unprovoked, launched a scathing attack on Davido, even jabbing his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, popularly known as the “dancing governor.”

He boasted about being wealthier and a superior singer compared to Davido.

“First, you’re not as fly as me, can’t sing or make music like me, can’t dress, you don’t make more money than me, and you don’t even have hoes like me. You don’t know yourself. You’re cheap; you pull up for less than we do! Now fuck off, you spoilt Rich child! That’s all you are! Fuck you and your dad’s money, we got ours! Every nigga around you broke! Your dumb ass lawyer flies with you everywhere dressed like basket mouth, lol; our lawyers are too busy for that shit! You kids!’’ his tweet read.

