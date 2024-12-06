Mohammed Shehu and Abubakar Umar have been arrested in connection to the death of Alaba Abbey, the Campaign Director of the Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in Akoko South for the just concluded Ondo governorship election.

They were arrested by operatives of the Special Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Ondo State Police Command.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the Ondo State Command, Funmilayo Odulami-Omisanya, said they confessed to the kidnap at Supare Akoko that led to the death of Mr Abbey.

She said the suspects also confessed to other crimes including armed robbery in various places like Kogi, Niger, Akoko, Ifon, Ipele and Owo axis.

The statement reads in part: “On the 14th of November 2024, men of the Special Anti Kidnapping on Stop and Search at Ikare Junction at about 15:20hrs intercepted one Hiace vehicle popularly known as Hummer Bus conveying passengers to Owo.

“During the search, Mohammed Sheu ‘m’ age 21 years demeanor changed and on reasonable suspicion, he was singled out for brief interrogation.

“During interrogation, a voice note dropped as a message on his phone , when opened, it was a reply from Sheu’s friend (on the run who confirmed to have seen his message)”.

The police said a prior voice note sent by Shehu to his friend revealed that he told his friend that he was not financially buoyant and told him to contact him if there was any kidnapping job available that could fetch them some money.

Arrest

The statement further reads: “Shehu was later arrested and taken to the station for proper investigation where he confessed to other crimes he has committed ranging from kidnapping, robbery in various places like Kogi, Niger, Akoko, Ifon, Ipele Axis and Owo.

“He stated that their style of operation was locating victim’s residence, go in there and pick them into the bush after which ransom will be demanded.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of Abubakar Umar ‘M’ age 24 years who also confessed to committing similar crime as a gang member.”

Confession

The police said the suspects further stated that they were responsible for the kidnap at Supare Akoko that led to the death of Alaba Excel in April and that in September, they kidnapped other persons in a popular hotel in Owo.

“Effort is ongoing to arrest other members of the group.”

Mr Abbey, who served as a ward coordinator for the Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation Foot-Soldiers, was killed at his home in Supare Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state.

His murder occured in April but no word was heard on his murder until the police announced the arrest of the suspects on Thursday.

