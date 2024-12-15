TikTok star Peller engages Jarvis

TikTok sensation Peller announced his engagement to long-time rumoured lover Jarvis. In a viral video shared on Instagram, Peller proposed at an upscale restaurant, surrounded by friends and family. Initially hesitant, Jarvis eventually said “yes,” leading to an emotional embrace. Peller expressed his excitement online, writing, “Congratulations to me; she said yes, and she kissed me,” while also revealing their wedding is planned for 2025.

Shortly after, Jarvis declared herself a “bride-to-be” in a playful video on her X page. Despite criticising their relationship, Peller defended their love, claiming detractors are simply “jealous.”

Singer Fave graduates with a law degree

Nigerian singer Chidozie Ugochinyere, popularly known as Fave, earned a law degree from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU). The 24-year-old singer shared the joyful news on X, accompanied by graduation photos.

Fave’s announcement was met with congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers, who lauded her for balancing her flourishing music career with academics. She celebrated the milestone in her caption, writing, “L.L.B. Long Live Bigduttygyal. Congratulations to me and my coursemates. We made it out alive.”

Yul Edochie urges pastors to embrace native doctor calling

Controversial Nollywood actor and pastor Yul Edochie sparked debate by claiming that many Nigerian pastors are divinely called to be native doctors but have abandoned their true calling. In an Instagram post, Edochie blamed Western influences and Nollywood’s portrayal of native doctors as “evil” for leading many away from their spiritual paths.

“Many pastors today have the calling to be native doctors but are refusing to answer the call because Oyibo (Western) people brainwashed us to believe it is evil,” he wrote. Edochie argued that being a native doctor is a divine calling, emphasising that they are meant to fight evil, just as pastors are, unless they choose otherwise. Edochie also encouraged clerics who feel unfulfilled in their current roles to reconsider their paths, warning that they may never find true satisfaction unless they embrace their intended purpose.

Why I relocated abroad – Tacha

Tacha, a former Big Brother Naija star, shared why she moved to the UK in an interview with British media personality Madame Joyce. She said she relocated because she had “conquered” the Nigerian market and sought new opportunities abroad.

She explained that while she will still consider Nigerian deals, the money in the influencing industry isn’t as good as it seems. “The fee was the same when I left the Big Brother Naija show in 2019, but right now, $3,000 is nothing,” she said, pointing out that it’s hard to cover expenses like travel and maintaining a public image with that amount.

Davido reportedly paid ₦17B for a wedding performance

Davido made headlines again for his live performance at the wedding of Indian media personality Alkesh Thavrani and his partner, Sheetal Mazda, in Udaipur, India. Videos from the event show the Afrobeats star thrilling guests with his hit songs while the audience expressed excitement at his performance.

Reports suggest that Davido was paid ₦17 billion for the performance. After the news went viral online, Davido jokingly tagged the groom’s handle, asking for his balance, implying that he did not get up to the amount going viral on social media.

BBNaija’s Angel Reveals Wedding Plans

Big Brother Naija star Angel Smith revealed she will be getting married soon. Angel shared the news on her X handle, saying, “I will soon get married; I just said let me tell you all,” but didn’t reveal her partner. This comes after rumours of a breakup with her boyfriend, Soma.

In November, the two unfollowed each other on Instagram following allegations from Soma’s ex-girlfriend, Hilda Dirisu, accusing him of abuse and trying to reconnect with her. It’s unclear if Angel’s wedding plans involve Soma or someone else. Fans are eager to find out!

‘I’m Plantashun Boiz leader, not 2Baba’ –Blackface

Singer Blackface claimed ownership of the defunct music group Plantashun Boiz, which he formed with 2Face (2Baba) and Faze. In a recent interview with media personality Daddy Freeze, Blackface said he started the group and later brought Faze on board.

He further asserted, “I’m the head of Plantashun Boiz, not 2Baba. I brought 2Baba to Plantashun Boiz,” making it clear that he was the driving force behind the group. Blackface also shared the origins of the group’s name, highlighting his role in its creation. The controversial statement has sparked discussions as fans and critics debate the validity of his claims and the possibility of reviving the iconic music group in 2024.

How I convinced Wizkid to do Afrobeats– Eldee

Veteran singer Eldee The Don shared how he played a pivotal role in shaping Wizkid’s early career and guiding him towards Afrobeats. On the Adesope Live show, Eldee revealed that when Wizkid was signed to the EME label, he was initially inclined towards Reggae and Dancehall music. However, Eldee advised him to explore a sound more rooted in Nigerian influences.

“I told him he has to find a middle ground and do something Nigerian with many flavours,” Eldee explained. He emphasised that Wizkid took the advice seriously and shifted towards Afropop, ultimately making hits like ‘Don’t Dull,’ which helped launch his successful career in the music industry.

Ruth Kadiri slams producers over YouTube views pressures

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Ruth Kadiri called out producers who place unrealistic pressures on actors to generate one million views on the first day of a movie’s YouTube release. Kadiri, known for her strong voice in the industry, took to Instagram to express her frustrations over the growing trend.

She urged actors not to be swayed by these expectations, explaining that a movie’s success should not be measured solely by view counts. “Dear Nollywood actors, take the pressure off your shoulders! Any producer who requires one million views from you in one day has failed. One million views is not a standard of success,” she added, encouraging actors to focus on their craft and not be burdened by unrealistic expectations,” Ruth stated.

Money now drives hit songs – Reminisce laments

Nigerian rapper Reminisce criticised the music industry, saying money has overtaken the quality of music in creating hit songs. Making an appearance on the ‘I Said What I Said’ podcast, he explained that today, the success of a song depends more on its marketing budget than the actual music.

“The game has changed,” Reminisce said. “Now, you need money to make hits.” He added that it’s no longer just about making good music—the money behind the song determines its success.

Lil Smart claims death threats from Naira Marley, Zinoleesky

Popular Nigerian dancer Lil Smart raised concerns about threats to his life, naming music stars Naira Marley and Zinoleesky as those responsible if anything happened to him. In a series of Instagram stories, Lil Smart shared disturbing photos and videos, claiming his life was in danger.

He said, “If anything happens to me (missing or killed), just know it is both Naira Marley and Zino.” The dancer also hinted at exposing secrets involving the two artists and connected the threats to the tragic experiences of late rapper Mohbad, whom he alleged was bullied before his death.

Actress Ayo Adesanya warns girls about hookups

Nigerian actress Ayo Adesanya advised young girls to avoid seeking quick financial gains, mainly through hookups. In an interview with Punch Saturday Beats, she emphasised the importance of making mindful decisions, especially during the festive season.

Adesanya pointed out that there are no shortcuts to success and cautioned that only some things on social media are genuine. She further warned that many people, particularly those seeking fast money, may exchange their futures for temporary gains. “You need to be very prayerful and tread cautiously,” she added, urging young girls to be more aware of the risks involved.

Regina Daniels bags Psychology degree

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has earned a Bachelor’s degree in psychology. She shared her joy with fans on Instagram, posting stunning graduation photos and reflecting on her journey.

“Another achievement unlocked, Bachelor in Psychology bagged,” she wrote, celebrating the milestone with gratitude. Regina praised her hard work, determination, and God’s love, expressing pride in her accomplishment. She thanked her husband for his unwavering support and extended appreciation to her mother, calling her a “backbone.”

‘I no longer manage Emmanuella, Success’ – Mark Angel

After a controversy surrounding the crew, teen comedy stars Emmanuella and Success officially parted ways with Mark Angel Comedy management. Mark Angel confirmed the development during a TikTok live session, explaining that the decision was due to his increasing workload.

Mark clarified that while he “no longer manages Emmanuella and Success, they are now being managed by a professional agency.” However, he will continue to “collaborate with them.” The management split follows allegations by former crew member Denilson Igwe, who accused Mark Angel of financial exploitation in a viral podcast earlier this year.

Young John expresses frustration over top list exclusion

Popular Nigerian artist and producer Young Jonn voiced his frustration about being overlooked in conversations about Nigeria’s top musicians.

The “Dada” crooner, who transitioned from a celebrated producer to a successful singer, attributed this exclusion to his origins as a producer rather than a vocalist.

Young Jonn wrote to his X (formerly Twitter) account, “I see how you all leave me out of conversations, probably because I started as a producer. Continue! Time will tell!” He assured fans that his talent would eventually gain proper recognition.

Young Jonn gained fame as YBNL Nation’s in-house producer, creating chart-topping hits for artists like Olamide and Lil Kesh. After leaving YBNL, he ventured into singing under Chocolate City, where he quickly made his mark with hit songs such as Dada, Xtra Cool, Big Big Things, and Stronger.

Phyna addresses family abandonment accusations

BBNaija Season 7 winner Josephine Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, explained her decision to cut ties with her family. In an interview with TVC at a movie premiere, Phyna revealed that she felt neglected by her family, which pushed her to distance herself.

She said she grew tired of seeking validation and attention from her loved ones only to be ignored. “I’ve reached my breaking point and decided to prioritise my well-being. I’m finally free from the emotional burden of seeking family validation,” she said. The interview sparked mixed reactions online, with some questioning her decision to discuss private family matters on national television. Still, she later clarified that she was unaware it would be published.

Ebuka Songs refunds the Cyprus pastor’s payment in full

After being called out, fast-rising gospel artist Ebuka Songs refunded ₦1.9 million to Pastor Eseoghene Christopher Akhabue after a controversy over his absence at a crusade he was paid to attend.

The cleric publicly accused Ebuka Songs of failing to honour the engagement despite receiving payment. The issue escalated on social media, with the payment receipt trending online. In response, Nollywood producer Stanley Ontop shared proof of the refund and thanked Ebuka for resolving the matter. Despite the apology from the artiste, Pastor Eseoghene initially insisted on a full refund.

