Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has declared that he has no rift with the Minister of Works, David Umahi, describing such speculation as baseless.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governor engineered a consensus arrangement for aspirants into various political offices in the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

However, speculations became rife across the state that Mr Umahi was not favoured in the process as most of his preferred aspirants were dropped.

Mr Nwifuru, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Monday Uzor, on Sunday, said he had no rift with his predecessor, contrary to speculation.

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“This speculation in some sections of the media is from those fanning the embers of discord. We are rather working together for the progress of the party in the state,” the statement read.

The governor said that all outstanding issues regarding consensus candidacy, would be amicably resolved.

“I will meet all the aspirants and they would be treated equally as agreed by the stakeholders.

“I enjoin all stakeholders, aspirants and party faithful to work together and make sacrifices where needed in the interest of the party,” the statement read.

He thanked all stakeholders and party faithful who made contributions and sacrifices, noting that the party remained one indivisible entity.