The rising price of fuel across the country is gradually hitting hard on the residents in Enugu State as commercial drivers have increased their fares by 10 per cent, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Checks by NAN in Enugu city revealed that many school pupils, as well as traders and artisans, trekked to their destinations due to an unexpected fare increase.

Transport fares from the Gariki area to the Aria New Market, which hitherto cost N500, rose to N600 on Monday.

Also, the fare from the Meniru bus stop to the Ogbete Market increased to N600 from N500.

The fare from Amechi Junction to the Institute of Management and Technology gate, which previously cost N400, rose to N500.

NAN also reports that bus and tricycle operators in Abakpa, a suburb of Enugu city, have increased fares by N100.

The situation was similar in Emene, where some commercial drivers have begun adjusting their fares due to rising fuel prices.

Some residents who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) expressed surprise at the development.

Franca Onyemechi, a petty trader at Kenyatta Market, said she was unaware of the increase in fuel prices, let alone transport fares.

“When did they increase the fuel price? On Saturday, I paid N200, only for them to increase it to N300 on Monday.

“This is wickedness. Only God will save us in this country,” she said.

Another resident, Chibuike Eze, a student of the University of Nigeria, Enugu campus, decried the increase in transport fares, saying the situation might affect students who reside outside the campus.

“Imagine that I used to pay N300 to the campus gate every morning, but today drivers insist it must be N400 from Mayor Junction to the campus gate! Very unfortunate!” he said.

A commercial driver, Joseph Nwaba, told NAN he bought petrol at N1,200 per litre on Sunday evening.

“Even the increase for now is not enough; I bought fuel yesterday evening, N1,200, and by 6 p.m., no filling station was selling again, they had all closed.

“In the black market, yesterday evening, fuel sold for N1,500; so, we may still increase fares more before the end of this week,” he said.

NAN reports that only a few filling stations were dispensing petrol in the city, leading to fears that the situation may worsen in the days ahead.

NAN observed that the usual vehicular traffic at strategic junctions and busy spots was absent, with fewer vehicles on the roads.

Even the popular Holy Ghost Park, known for its usual vehicular and pedestrian traffic, was nearly devoid of vehicles.

Many commuters, unaware of the fare hike, were stranded at some bus stops as commercial and tricycle operators refused to accept the fare increase.