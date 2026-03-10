Lagos reached a significant diplomatic milestone on Monday as leading Nigerian businessman and infrastructure developer, ‘Biodun Otunola, was formally inaugurated as the Honorary Consul of Mexico in Lagos. The appointment, the first of its kind in Lagos State, establishes a formal diplomatic presence for Mexico in Nigeria’s commercial capital and signals growing momentum in bilateral relations between both nations.

The inauguration ceremony brought together members of the diplomatic corps, senior government officials and leaders from the business community, including His Excellency Ambassador Alfredo Miranda, Ambassador of Mexico to Nigeria, and the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin. The gathering reflected Lagos’ increasing importance as a strategic gateway for international trade, investment and partnerships across West Africa.

Mr Alfredo Miranda highlighted the significance of the appointment and the role the new consulate will play in strengthening bilateral engagement between Mexico and Nigeria sating that, “I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to Mr Biodun Otunola on his appointment as the Honorary Consul of Mexico in Lagos. The role of an honorary consul requires dedication, vision, and a genuine commitment to strengthening relations between nations.”

“Mr Otunola’s professional experience, leadership and a deep understanding of the local environment will undoubtedly contribute to advancing Mexico-Nigeria relations and to build new bridges of cooperation between our peoples. I am confident that under his guidance, this consulate will become a dynamic point of connection between Mexico and Lagos, fostering dialogue, economic change, and mutual understanding,” he emphasised.

Speaking at the inauguration, Honorary Consul ‘Biodun Otunola expressed his commitment to the role and the opportunities it presents. “I am deeply honoured by the confidence that Mexico has placed in me to serve as Honorary Consul in Lagos. I thank the Government of Mexico for finding me worthy of the character, integrity, capacity and competence required for this responsibility.“

“Mexico is a 1.8 trillion-dollar economy and ranks among the top twelve in the world, presenting significant opportunities that Nigeria can leverage across sectors such as power, tourism, and manufacturing.

“I want to assure the business community that Lagos is open for business as we usher in a new chapter in the Lagos-Mexico relationship. Through stronger collaboration, we aim to stimulate investment, create jobs, and contribute meaningfully to economic growth. I am confident that in the next five to ten years, we will witness significant milestones in the partnership between our two economies,” Mr Otunola added.

Mrs Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, Secretary to the Lagos State Government, represented the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the event and delivered the governor’s goodwill message. In his remarks, the governor stated:

“Today marks an important milestone in the growing relationship between the United Mexican States and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, particularly Lagos State. Lagos stands today as one of Africa’s most dynamic economic, social and cultural centres. A city powered by innovation, enterprise and a youthful population that continues to redefine opportunity across the continent. I am confident that today’s inauguration will serve as an important bridge, strengthening diplomacy, expanding economic opportunity and deepening the friendship between our two nations.”

Biodun Otunola is the founding Managing Director of Planet Projects Limited (PPL), a premier engineering and transport firm. A top-tier Civil Engineering graduate from Obafemi Awolowo University with a Master’s from Chalmers University of Technology, he has led landmark infrastructure projects, including the Oshodi Transport Interchange, the largest bus terminal in Africa.

Beyond his executive role, he is a Policy Affiliate at the University of Oxford’s International Growth Centre and has completed advanced management programs at Wharton Business School. Under his leadership, PPL was recognised by the UITP as the best company for Integrated Mobility in Africa.

The inauguration of the Honorary Consulate of Mexico in Lagos represents a significant milestone in the evolving relationship between Mexico and Nigeria. As both nations seek to expand economic cooperation and deepen diplomatic engagement, the consulate is expected to serve as a strategic platform for advancing trade, investment, cultural exchange and institutional collaboration.

With Lagos positioned as one of Africa’s foremost economic centres, the new consulate opens a promising pathway for stronger partnerships between Mexico and Nigeria and signals a new phase of mutually beneficial engagement between both countries.