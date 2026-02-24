Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has unveiled a new measure to tackle vandalism of public infrastructure, warning that village heads risk losing official recognition if government property is destroyed in their domains.

Mr Eno stated this on Saturday during the monthly prayer service at the Government House, Uyo, as part of his administration efforts to strengthen the protection of public assets across the state.

“Any village that has government presence and experiences vandalism of government property will result in the withdrawal of the village head’s certificate (of recognition),” the governor said.

Traditional rulers in Akwa Ibom are formally recognised by the state and issued certificates affirming their status.

Mr Eno said that traditional rulers, as custodians of their communities, must take responsibility for protecting schools and other public facilities.

“If a public school, well furnished with modern facilities by the government, could be conveniently vandalised in your locality, what is the usefulness of the village head there?” he asked.

To operationalise the directive, the governor instructed the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Frank Archibong, and the state Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, Uwemedimo Udo, to convene an urgent meeting with village heads to formally communicate the new policy.

The governor’s threat comes amid growing concerns over the destruction and theft of government property in some communities, including recently built model public primary schools.

The Eno administration has invested in upgrading educational and primary healthcare infrastructure, with at least one project in each local government area.